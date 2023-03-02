1h ago

Share

Friday's weather: Warm day, but with fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Foto24 / Emile Hendricks

The South African Weather Service issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and !Kheis local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions will prevail in Mpumalanga.

It will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west of Limpopo.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the Free State, with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy, with fog along the cool coast in the morning.

Inland it will be fine and warm to hot.

It will become cloudy in the east, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Cloudy skies, with morning fog, will occur along the cool west coast of the Western Cape.

It will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot over the eastern interior.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts, with evening drizzle along the south coast.

The wind along the west coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh in the afternoon. 

It will be light easterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy at first in the south-east of the Eastern Cape.

The west of the province will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly.

It will be moderate to fresh westerly west of Cape St Francis, spreading to Algoa Bay in the afternoon.

Places south of the escarpment will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and hot.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will occur in the east of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise the province will be partly cloudy and warm.

Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Friday's temperatures
Friday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 846 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 330 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 224 votes
George Russell
4% - 70 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
7% - 118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?

4h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.74
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.30
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
961.21
+1.4%
Palladium
1,442.36
+0.8%
Gold
1,835.83
-0.1%
Silver
20.82
-0.8%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
71,585
-1.4%
All Share
77,547
-1.4%
Resource 10
66,096
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,620
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,478
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

6h ago

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

6h ago

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo