Friday's weather: Warm day, but with fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and !Kheis local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions will prevail in Mpumalanga.

It will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west of Limpopo.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the Free State, with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy, with fog along the cool coast in the morning.

Inland it will be fine and warm to hot.

It will become cloudy in the east, with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Cloudy skies, with morning fog, will occur along the cool west coast of the Western Cape.

It will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot over the eastern interior.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts, with evening drizzle along the south coast.

The wind along the west coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh in the afternoon.

It will be light easterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy at first in the south-east of the Eastern Cape.

The west of the province will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly.

It will be moderate to fresh westerly west of Cape St Francis, spreading to Algoa Bay in the afternoon.

Places south of the escarpment will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and hot.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will occur in the east of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise the province will be partly cloudy and warm.

Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.