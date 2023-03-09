Friday's weather: Warm day for most of the country, with fire warnings in the Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for most parts of the Northern Cape and the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Morning fog will occur in the south-west of Gauteng, otherwise the province will be fine and warm.

It will be partly cloudy in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog will occur along the Mpumalanga escarpment and over the southern Highveld.

The province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo, with fog patches in the south.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers, except in the south-western Bushveld.

The North West and the Free State will be fine and warm to hot.



Fine and hot conditions will prevail in the Northern Cape, but it will be scorching in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

Fog patches will occur along the west coast of the Western Cape and the adjacent interior at first.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but it will be hot in the north-east.

The wind along the west coast will be light and variable.

In other areas it will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, but moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be warm along the south coast of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain will occur south of the escarpment in the morning.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and hot, but it will be warm along the coast.

The wind along the east coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.