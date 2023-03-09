1h ago

Share

Friday's weather: Warm day for most of the country, with fire warnings in the Northern Cape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Foto24 / Emile Hendricks

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for most parts of the Northern Cape and the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Morning fog will occur in the south-west of Gauteng, otherwise the province will be fine and warm.

It will be partly cloudy in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog will occur along the Mpumalanga escarpment and over the southern Highveld.

The province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo, with fog patches in the south.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers, except in the south-western Bushveld.

The North West and the Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

Fine and hot conditions will prevail in the Northern Cape, but it will be scorching in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will moderate to fresh south to south-westerly. 

Fog patches will occur along the west coast of the Western Cape and the adjacent interior at first.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but it will be hot in the north-east.

The wind along the west coast will be light and variable.

In other areas it will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, but moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be warm along the south coast of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain will occur south of the escarpment in the morning.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and hot, but it will be warm along the coast.

The wind along the east coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the KwaZulu-Natal interior. 

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Friday's temperatures
Friday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 727 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 136 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 440 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
17% - 272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
948.19
+1.0%
Palladium
1,378.72
+0.7%
Gold
1,828.79
+0.8%
Silver
20.12
+0.5%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

11h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

11h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo