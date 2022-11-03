Friday's weather: Warm day, with thunderstorms in several provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rain over Gauteng, south-western Limpopo, the western Highveld of Mpumalanga, as well as the western parts of North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

A warning for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning was issued for the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, as well as the eastern parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with widespread showers and thundershowers in the south, spreading towards Tshwane by the late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in Mpumalanga.

The Lowveld will experience warm conditions. Widespread thundershowers are likely over the western Highveld.

Cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will prevail in Limpopo, except over the Lowveld, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be widespread showers in the east.

It will be partly cloudy in the Free State at first, becoming cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The east will experience widespread showers.

Cloudy conditions will occur along the coast of the Northern Cape, with morning fog, where it will be cool.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east and south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Morning fog will occur along the west coast of the Western Cape in the morning and evening.

In other parts, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to northerly north of Langebaan, but moderate to fresh south-easterly in the south, becoming light to moderate southerly to south-westerly by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast with light rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. In other parts, partly cloudy and warm conditions will prevail.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.