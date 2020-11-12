Friday's weather: Warm, hot conditions expected across the country

A warm to hot Friday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Upington will see a maximum temperature of 38°C.

Fire based warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Namakwa District (Northern Cape), the Central and Little Karoo Districts, as well as Langeberg Municipality (Western Cape) and the western and central regions of the Eastern Cape.

Advisory

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Sarah Baartman District of the Eastern Cape and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the west.

In the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east and the north with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming light to moderate north-westerly north of Port Nolloth by the afternoon, and spreading to the south by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and Central Karoo in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south easterly, becoming fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog over Addo and Grahamstown, otherwise fine and hot, but extremely hot in places south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy from the north in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the west in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, there will be morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala