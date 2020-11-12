43m ago

add bookmark

Friday's weather: Warm, hot conditions expected across the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

A warm to hot Friday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Upington will see a maximum temperature of 38°C.

Fire based warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Namakwa District (Northern Cape), the Central and Little Karoo Districts, as well as Langeberg Municipality (Western Cape) and the western and central regions of the Eastern Cape.

Advisory

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Sarah Baartman District of the Eastern Cape and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the west.

In the Free State, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east and the north with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming light to moderate north-westerly north of Port Nolloth by the afternoon, and spreading to the south by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and Central Karoo in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south easterly, becoming fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog over Addo and Grahamstown, otherwise fine and hot, but extremely hot in places south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy from the north in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the west in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, there will be morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

w
The forecast for 13 November.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Your weather update: Sun's out to play on Thursday
Wednesday's weather: Cloudy and cool conditions expected across the country
Two missing boys found dead inside locked vehicle
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 2190 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
38% - 4954 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 6034 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(+0.66)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1879.97
(+0.78)
Silver
24.30
(+0.35)
Platinum
878.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2349.50
(+1.62)
All Share
56994.65
(-1.06)
Top 40
52310.49
(-0.90)
Financial 15
11689.33
(-2.58)
Industrial 25
79520.41
(+0.68)
Resource 10
51001.90
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo