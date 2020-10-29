Friday's weather: Warm to hot skies expected on Friday as the weekend approaches

More warm to hot conditions are expected on Friday, according to the South African Weather Service as the weekend slides into view.

Impact based warning

Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding to susceptible informal settlements and roads, low lying areas and bridges, as well as traffic disruptions due to slippery roads in places in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the central and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme western parts of the North West, Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape and the Limpopo Valley.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with morning fog on the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and hot to very hot.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east where it will be fine.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

It will be cool along the coast with a fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly wind, becoming south-easterly by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool.

It will be windy at times over the interior into late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise cloudy and cold with light rain in places, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in places, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala