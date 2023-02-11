Friends and family of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes arrive at his Joburg home to pay their respects

Friends and family on Saturday started arriving at SA rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' Johannesburg home on Saturday after he was gunned down in Durban.

The Wish restaurant in Durban confirmed that AKA and his close friend celebrity chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane died at the venue.

Police are still investigating the double murder.

Friends and family of rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes started arriving at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, mere hours after he was gunned down in Durban.

The rapper was shot and killed on Friday night on the trendy Florida Road strip in Durban where Forbes was set to perform. His close friend and celebrity chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was the second victim, who was shot in the chest and later also died at the scene.

In Johannesburg, cars lined the street outside AKA's home, as friends made their way to his home to pay their last respects.

Whilst a guard outside the complex ensured the media and passers-by kept a safe distance away from the gates, a van arrived carrying refreshments seemingly for the guests. Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane also arrived in the afternoon along with DJ and producer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa.

Jiyane and AKA share a child together.

The pair officially split in 2020, and Jiyane is now married to Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana, a DJ who performed in the former Black Motion outfit.

Mohosana also popped in, in the morning, as well as Kabelo Mabalane, a member of TKZee.

Meanwhile, paramedics who attended the crime scene on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity told News24 when they arrived Forbes had been shot in the head at close range and had succumbed to his injuries while Motsoane was found with a gunshot to the chest.

Medics believe he was either following Forbes out of the restaurant where they had eaten or that he had heard a commotion and went outside after Forbes was shot.

On Saturday afternoon management of Wish restaurant issued a statement confirming the death of AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

"We are in the process of cooperating with the SAPS and have handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. We are awaiting further communication from the SAPS and the investigation officer working on the case," said the statement.

The restaurant sent its condolences to the family and confirmed they would be closed until further notice.



