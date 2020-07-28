1h ago

add bookmark

Frivolous, vexatious and defaming - the curious case of a man who incurred the ConCourt's wrath

Jeanette Chabalala
Constitutional Court
Constitutional Court
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case of a man who it says abused court proceedings.  
  • The apex court also said Hitjevi Tjiroze defamed a member of the judiciary.  
  • Tjiroze approached the Constitutional Court after he lost two of his matters in the high court. 

"It seems impolite and harsh to start a judgment by telling a litigant that her or his cause must fail. But, if there ever was a candidate for that kind of opener, this is it."

An opener unlike any other the Constitutional Court has led a judgment with.

This hard-hitting line was delivered in a written judgment against a man who the court found litigated "frivolously and vexatiously".

While judgments of the highest court in the land are usually noted for more measured prose, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga didn't hide his disdain for a direct application "so woeful as to cry out for dismissal".

In fact, Madlanga noted that the matter could have been dealt with "by summarily issuing an order without writing a judgment".

"This judgment has been necessitated by the question whether the applicant, Mr Hitjevi Obafemi Tjiroze, must pay the costs of the second respondent, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, on an attorney and client scale.

In a unanimous judgment, Madlanga wrote that Tjiroze, defamed a member of the judiciary, abused court processes and accused some individuals of lying under oath without an "iota of evidence in substantiation".

Tjiroze had approached the apex court directly after he failed to have his matter against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) heard unopposed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

At the heart of the matter before the court was a dispute which arose from an error in the FSCA's notice of intention to oppose Tjiroze's review application. 

The error was in the company's former name. Instead of referring to itself as the "Registrar of Financial Services Providers", as it was known then, it wrote "Registrar of Financial Services Board" in its court papers.

According to the judgment penned by Madlanga, when the FSCA brought an application for leave to amend the notice in order to reflect its name correctly, Tjiroze inexplicably opposed the interlocutory application, arguing that the notice of intention to oppose should be set aside, and the main application heard unopposed.

READ | Constitutional Court strikes a blow for criminal justice system

Acting Judge Marcus Senyatsi granted the FSCA leave to amend the notice of intention to oppose after Tjiroze failed to substantiate a legal basis for the prejudice he claimed he would suffer if leave to amend was granted.

Tjiroze then applied for leave to appeal Senyatsi’s decision which he lost. He then instituted another application to have the judge recused.

Tjiroze also wanted the "nullification" of the judgment granting the amendment and the one refusing leave to appeal.

Tjiroze claimed that the judge had a conflict of interest arising from alleged prior association with Norton Rose Fulbright and an alleged direct family relation between Senyatsi and a Nare Senyatsi, an employee of FSCA, according to the court papers.

"He substantiates the conflict of interest by stating that Norton Rose Fulbright represented Sanlam in CCMA proceedings against the applicant.

"The applicant came out the victor in those proceedings. And he claims that Norton Rose Fulbright was now getting its revenge against him through Senyatsi AJ."

His application was again dismissed. Tjiroze then took his fight to the Constitutional Court, arguing that his right to a fair hearing had been undermined by collusion between the FSCA and Senyatsi.

Lying

The FSCA argued that Senyatsi was not conflicted and that at the time he determined the amendment application he had not been with Norton Rose Fulbright for about two decades.

The company also said Nare Senyatsi was not directly related to the judge and does not even know him. 

"The applicant baldly asserts that Mr Nare Senyatsi was lying."

But in his application, Tjiroze claimed his right to a fair hearing had been infringed. 

He also argued that the matter was of public importance as public trust and confidence in the judiciary would be undermined if the violation of his right to a fair hearing was allowed.

Madlanga said in truth the matter did not engage the court's jurisdiction and it should be the end of it.

"But - based on the applicant's appetite for litigating - we cannot put it past him that he may take his fight to a court that does have jurisdiction. So, if there is way of ending this saga, it is best that it be done. Is there?" asked Madlanga.

"To put what I am saying in the preceding paragraph beyond question, the applicant cannot approach any other court pursuing the same causes he is pursuing before this court.

"The applicant has been litigating frivolously and vexatiously at great expense to the second respondent [FSCA]."

Madlanga said in so doing, Tjiroze defamed a member of the judiciary and "gratuitously" accused some individuals of lying under "oath without an iota of evidence in substantiation".

Nonsensical applications

Mdlanga said at the centre of all this was Tjiroze's refusal to accept the High Court judge's order, which allowed an amendment to a notice to oppose his review application, so that the notice could reflect the FSCA's correct name.  

"Crucially, that name had been reflected incorrectly through undeniable inadvertence," he said.

"Despite an assertion to the contrary by the applicant, the correction of the name did not cause him any prejudice."

Madlanga said Tjiroze lamentably litigated all the way to the apex court and that called for a "showing of the court's displeasure".

He said in all the three applications - including the one before the court - Tjiroze had attempted to attack the FSCA on the basis of minor technicalities.

"This, purely to have the applications proceed unopposed notwithstanding the second respondent's clear intention to oppose all three applications. In doing so, the applicant is abusing the court process."

Madlanga said Tjiroze, though self-represented as a legal professional, should understand the importance of his allegations and the impact of his numerous "nonsensical applications".

"In fact, he states that he does understand the potentially defamatory nature and weight of his allegations against Senyatsi AJ.

"The cumulative effect of all this calls for a punitive costs order."

Related Links
ConCourt rules independent candidates can be part of proportional representation
Spy claims: Zuma approaches ConCourt for leave to appeal defamation ruling
Constitutional Court judgment: How does this change politics as we know it?
Read more on:
johannesburgcourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
14% - 224 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
21% - 341 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
66% - 1078 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.26
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1943.56
(-1.05)
Silver
24.63
(-3.28)
Platinum
935.51
(-1.91)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2239.00
(-2.51)
All Share
56326.20
(+1.22)
Top 40
51914.08
(+1.28)
Financial 15
10371.37
(+0.78)
Industrial 25
73913.53
(-0.01)
Resource 10
57209.79
(+3.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo