From drugs to crocodile eggs, almost 2 000 arrested in Limpopo for various crimes

Riaan Grobler
Crocodile eggs and skins recovered in Limpopo.
Crocodile eggs and skins recovered in Limpopo.
SAPS
  • Almost 2 000 people were arrested during festive season operations in Limpopo over the past few days.
  • Two were arrested for the alleged possession of 21 crocodile eggs and three crocodile skins.
  • The people arrested during the joint operations are expected to appear before different magistrates' courts throughout the province. 

Almost 2 000 people were arrested during joint festive season operations in Limpopo over the past few days.

Limpopo police arrested 1 831 people, aged 23 to 50, during the operations which were conducted in all districts in the province until Monday morning.

READ | Traffic officer killed, body dragged 200m by taxi at roadblock

According to a police statement, the people were arrested for crimes that included burglary, assault, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, the contravention of the Road Traffic Act, rape, murder, business robbery, common robbery, sexual offences, stock theft, fraud and the possession of and dealing in drugs.

Crocodile eggs and skins

In Roedtan, along the N11 road between Mokopane and Roedtan, two people were arrested for the alleged possession of 21 crocodile eggs and three crocodile skins.

At a private game farm in the Gravelotte policing area outside Phalaborwa, the Anti-Poaching Unit intercepted an illegal hunting syndicate and confiscated two firearms and 25 rounds of ammunition, among other kits used for poaching.

In the Vhembe District, police arrested two people, aged 30 and 40, for murder and business robbery.

In the Waterberg District, a 36-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of stolen livestock. It is alleged that his accomplices got out of a white Nissan bakkie and fled when they saw the police.

The people arrested during the operations are expected to appear before different magistrates' courts throughout the province. 

Members of the community were applauded for their valuable assistance in providing positive and reliable information to the police leading to this milestone achievement, said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba.

Anyone who has information about criminal activities should urgently call the nearest police station, dial 10111, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app.

