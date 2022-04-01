From galaxies far, far away to the Southern Ocean, these 2 scientists are closing gender, equality gap

Professor Renée Kraan-Korteweg, former head of UCT's astronomy department, was recently honoured with an award for her contribution to the field.

Dr Katye Altieri, a senior lecturer at UCT's oceanography department, was part of a team that founded an innovative programme to assist students from diverse backgrounds.

Together, they represent striking inspiration for the next generation – by leading the way and making it possible for others to follow.

Two University of Cape Town (UCT) scientists have made significant strides not only in their fields but also toward changing the culture of male domination while they forge ahead mentoring and devising programmes to study galaxies hidden from our view. This in an attempt to understand the affects of the ocean on our atmosphere.

Their work is helping us understand some of the greatest mysteries of our world and the universe, as they mentor, encourage and inspire the next generation of scientists who are already breaking barriers both known and unknown.

Renée Kraan-Korteweg was until recently the head of the astronomy department at UCT. She is now an emeritus professor devoting her time to mentoring PhD students and focusing on her own research.

Dr Katye Altieri, an atmospheric chemist, is leading a research group focusing on the impacts the ocean has on the atmosphere, overseeing significant research that will enhance our understanding of our own world.

In recent years, both Altieri and Kraan-Korteweg have played a role in significant discoveries.

Kraan-Korteweg, a Dutch-South African radio astronomer, was part of a team that in 2016 announced the discovery of the Vela Supercluster, a cluster of galaxies more than 850 million light years away, situated behind the Zone of Avoidance. It is one of the largest structures ever observed in the universe – an estimated hundred million times bigger than our own Milky Way.

She has been a pioneer in the field since the 1990s. In 1996, she led a team that discovered the Norma Cluster, situated near the centre of the Great Attractor, a mysterious intergalactic object that, it was believed, was responsible for pulling our Milky Way galaxy through space at 600km per second.

When we spoke on the phone for an interview, Kraan-Korteweg had to give me a short astronomy lesson to understand it all. When dealing with the vastness of space, the technical terms associated with these discoveries, anomalies and observations become bewildering. This is what I learnt.

For decades, astronomers have called an area that spans roughly 20 degrees of the sky the Zone of Avoidance. It was so named because optical telescopes have immense difficulty seeing through the massive amounts of dust and stars in our own galaxy, and therefore it was observed that galaxies and stars seemed to "avoid" that part of the immediate universe around us.

Research has taught us this much – the Milky Way is a flat disc, with our solar system located roughly three-fifths in an outer arm of the spiral. What we see when we look up from various vantage points around the world with optical telescopes is not the full picture.

That is because our view is blocked by the centre of our own galaxy. But as technology has advanced, we have been able to map the universe around us better and see through the centre of our own galaxy – thanks in great part to powerful radio telescopes.

Kraan-Korteweg has worked with radio telescopes specifically to study the Zone of Avoidance – and what lies beyond it.

This is important – because just as the Earth orbits the Sun, the Sun is orbiting the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, too. In about 100 million years or so, we will be on the other side of our galaxy and will theoretically have a better view. But that's a bit too long to wait.

The Milky Way is being pulled towards something in the Zone of Avoidance at an estimated 600km per second – yes, the entire galaxy, and not just us but our neighbours too.

This gravitational pull has caused what scientists refer to as "peculiar velocity". It is peculiar because we are not moving in sync with the expansion of the universe. This gave rise to theories that something about 250 million light years away was pulling us in that direction, the so-called Great Attractor.

But Kraan-Korteweg and her team upon discovering the Norma Cluster in 1996 – near the centre of where the Great Attractor is situated – realised that while very massive, it couldn't account for the full gravitational pull on our corner of the universe.

The Shapley Supercluster, about 600 million light years away, was discovered in the 1980s. It is believed to be pulling the Great Attractor in the same direction the Milky Way is being pulled.

In 2016, Kraan-Korteweg and a team of international scientists, using data from observations made with a telescope in Australia and the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) in Sutherland determined that something even bigger and further away was contributing to our peculiar velocity. Some 800 million light years away, they discovered the Vela Supercluster.

A study using MeerKAT – an array of radio telescopes built in the Northern Cape as part of the planned Square Kilometre Array – is now under way to try and map more of Vela. The study is being done by a PhD student Kraan-Korteweg is working with.

She moved to South Africa in 2005 to head up the UCT astronomy department, having worked in Mexico, where she helped to establish a new astronomy department from scratch. She grew the department significantly and helped unite the various astronomy and related programmes around the country for research and study.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the senior award by the African Network of Women in Astronomy for her contribution to the field, while Dr Marie Korsaga, Burkina Faso's first woman astronomer, received the early career award. Korsaga completed her PhD at UCT's astronomy department.

In August 2018, she was the recipient of the South African Minister of Science and Technology's Special Award, the Commemorative MeerKAT Award, in recognition of her "outstanding contribution to building South Africa's scientific and research knowledge base in advancing the field of astronomy".

Altieri research group

Altieri, meanwhile, runs a research group at UCT. She is a co-lead of the biogeochemistry laboratory with Dr Sarah Fawcett. While they share the lab, they ask very different questions, Altieri explained.

Altieri is an atmospheric chemist, and her group focuses on understanding how the surface ocean influences the chemical composition of aerosols in the atmosphere.

"Aerosols being those little, tiny particles that are really important for radiation and therefore have a really big impact on global climate," she explained.

"We use the Southern Ocean, the marine atmosphere of the Southern Ocean, almost as a pre-industrial proxy because it's really far away from human activities. And it's very difficult to know what atmospheric activities were like before human activities obviously, absent a time machine, but the one place where we think we can maybe get to that, is when you get to really remote places like the Southern Ocean, or Antarctica," she said.

"The main overarching driver, a lot of it is about understanding climates, but more specifically it's about understanding the ocean atmosphere contractions and how the chemistry of the ocean atmosphere acts far away from human activities."

Human activity influences our climate in many different ways, including the release of gasses and particles into the atmosphere, which absorb solar radiation, which in turn affect clouds which also interact with radiation and the hydrological cycle.

Altieri said:

I try to understand that system in the marine atmosphere, where it's not influenced by humans. Over land most of the things that are emitted into the atmosphere come from people's activities. Over the ocean most of the stuff that is emitted into the atmosphere comes from the surface ocean.

"It's not about the effect of human activities on the ocean directly. It's about once you are far from land and people, the ocean is your main source of stuff to the atmosphere.

"Stuff happens in the ocean, and gasses and particles come into the atmosphere, and then chemistry happens. We are trying to understand that chemistry and how that chemistry changes things, and how do those new particles or different particles interact with solar radiation, and how do those impact the climate."

To do this, researchers travel to the remote Southern Ocean and take measurements and samples at night and during the day, which are then analysed and studied.

But it is the work of Altieri and others on the Ocean Womxn programme, aimed at supporting students from diverse backgrounds as they undertake their studies in oceanography. The programme supports them with living costs, diving courses and a range of other financial assistance aimed at equipping them better.

The programme is part of a range of initiatives made possible by UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and has supported seven students so far. In the next two years, the team will have to explore new funding mechanisms to keep the programme going.

Many people who end up in the field do so because they come from a background of privilege, getting to know and being interested in the ocean because they spent time on a boat or diving. Many in South Africa who are interested in or take up the study in fields associated with oceanography, never have that luxury.

The oceanography department is a powerhouse of women doing their best to make the field accessible to other young women – while undertaking important research to help us understand the ocean's impact on our climate.





