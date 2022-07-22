From Joburg to the world's second-highest mountain peak, local climbers summit K2 in first for SA

Two South African climbers have summited K2.



It was the first all-South African team to complete the climb.

The team reached the top at 01:05 on Friday.

Two South Africans have summited K2 – the second highest peak in the world, making history in the process as the first all-South African team to do so.

John Black and Warren Eva completed the climb at 01:50 on Friday. They are part of a four-person team that set out, more than a month ago, to conquer what is widely considered to be the world's toughest and most dangerous mountain climb. Only around 380 people have completed it.

Black and Eva were initially joined by fellow Johannesburgers, Allan Dickinson and Robby Kojetin. However, Kojetin turned back after experiencing altitude sickness early in the climb, and Dickinson decided to stay at base camp and offer Eva and Black support.

ALSO READ | Take a hike: Exploring Table Mountain National Park

Speaking from South Africa, Kojetin confirmed that the team summited the peak on Friday morning, after several hours of climbing. At the time, Black and Eva were descending the peak, heading for their base camp.

Kojetin said Black sent a message with a pin to their location.

Eva had a three-minute satellite call with his partner, Jana Niemoller, about reaching the summit and shared a short message, thanking his supporters, during the call.

"Thank you to everyone for the support and encouragement. It's been a tough mountain... The first South African summit of K2. It's done," he said.



