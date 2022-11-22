From Russia, with (no) love: DA slams Knysna municipality for hosting Moscow consulate

The DA has taken issue with a recent visit by the Russian Consulate in Cape Town to the coastal town of Knysna.

The party has accused the municipality of taking Russian money to enrich itself.

But the municipality has defended the visit saying any dignitary who visits Knysna should have the respect of the Office of the Executive Mayor.

The DA has taken issue with a recent visit by the Russian Consulate in Cape Town to the coastal town of Knysna.

The DA sees the visit as a betrayal, accusing the municipality of taking Russian funds to enrich itself, with the party's constituency head, Dion George, saying the coalition-led municipality would take money from any source it could.

"The latest action to welcome Russian money to Knysna is yet another clear indication of the depths to which the 'Coalition of Corruption' will enrich themselves at the expense of the hardworking residents of Knysna," he said.

George added that the DA would ensure that any Russian-funded project was carefully scrutinised and that the municipality was held to account.

"If it facilitates any money laundering via Knysna to help the Russian government evade the well-deserved sanctions that have been heaped on it by the peace-loving nations of the world... the DA will object in the strongest possible terms to the Knysna Municipality forging any cooperative relationship with the Russian Federation."





The DA has already sought urgent court action against the current municipal leadership, serving court papers on the municipality and the seven people it described as "illegally appointed political cadres".

The party argued the appointments were created without consideration for whether they were required or affordable, rendering the process unlawful.

Judgement in that case is expected to be handed down later this week.

In August, the DA was booted out of power in the municipality after several motions of no confidence in the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip during a special council meeting.

Knysna is now controlled by the ANC, PA, EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI).

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Cape Town Aleksei Malenko and Vice-Consul Alex Bakharev paid a courtesy visit to Knysna's mayor on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Russian Federation said: "During the meeting at the municipal council, South African partners presented the potential opportunities of the Knysna Municipality.

"The possibilities of inter-municipal cooperation with Russian counterparts were also discussed, particularly in the field of tourism, culture and exchange of experience in housing and communal services."

Spokesperson for the federation Dmitry Kryuchkov confirmed the visit to News24.

"The Consulate general's visit to Knysna was just a courtesy call in connection with the beginning of the tourist season," Kryuchkov said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of the raging war between Russia and Ukraine.

Since the war started, several Western-led countries have imposed economic sanctions against Russia.

South Africa has avoided criticising Russia so far, abstaining in several UN votes to condemn the war.

The chief of staff in the Office of the Executive Mayor, Michele Botha, said it was a courtesy visit by the consul-general, his wife, and vice-consul to Knysna.

We respect that the consul-general, in his visit to Knysna, believed it was a matter of courtesy to visiting the Office of the Executive Mayor. Any dignitary that visits Knysna should have the respect of the Office of the Executive Mayor and the courtesy it deserves.

Asked whether the visit was appropriate due to the Russia and Ukraine war, Botha added:

Regarding the DA's allegations, she said it was not the first time the party had made baseless claims.

"This is not the first time that the DA has made wild allegations without evidence against officials and politicians of Knysna.

"If they are aware of any leaders they claim plan to enrich themselves; they should provide further information and proof thereof to the relevant authorities," Botha added.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said it encouraged local authorities to establish relationships with municipalities in other countries with whom the government had diplomatic relationships.

"We have adopted a neutral stand on the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and our leadership in government continues diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"We have maintained diplomatic relations with Russia and while not being aware of the details of the visit to Knysna by the Russian consulate, we have no objection to the visit."

READ | South Africa abstains from UN vote on Russia's annexation of Ukraine territories

Mtsweni added that Western Cape businesses continued to have relationships with Russian ones.

"We have not heard the DA objecting to those relationships," he said.

PBI leader Virgil Gericke said the party welcomed the consulate's visit to Knysna.

"Any initiative that will positively influence the circumstances of the people of the greater Knysna area must be welcomed with gratitude.

"Russia has played a critical role in forcing the apartheid government to end apartheid and discrimination. The war in Ukraine is addressed by our national government and the international community," he added.

"The DA is masquerading as a big brother over national government and wants to bully everybody that does not agree with their volkstaat ideology of no land for blacks and empowerment of the elite."