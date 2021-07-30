FRONTLINE | #UnrestSA: SAPS needs to be reformed, decentralised in the future - expert

The police have been "inadequate" during the recent unrest in KZN and Gauteng, according to experts.

They say SAPS needs to be decentralised to municipalities and metros.

They also say Cyril Ramaphosa needs to clean out the political appointments when reforming the security sector.

SAPS needs to be reformed and decentralised following the recent wave of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

According to the Institute for Security Studies' Dr Jakkie Cilliers, policing should be decentralised to provincial, metropolitan and municipality levels, and detectives empowered.

Cilliers added that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to start taking the security sector "seriously".



"He needs to engage in it. He needs to clean it out of the political appointments that have been made.

"He has already unlocked if I can call it that way, the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority). There needs to be structural, deep reform of the security sector," Cilliers said.

The expert was part of a panel during News24's Frontline, hosted by editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson on Thursday afternoon.

Tshwane University of Technology's Professor Jacob Mofokeng, the University of the Western Cape's Dr Jean Redpath and Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb were also panelists.

The experts discussed the extent of the violence which claimed the lives of more than 300 people, what the intelligence and police clusters failed to do and could have done, and how similar incidents could be avoided in the future.

The panelists outlined the inadequacy of police officers on the ground during the widespread looting of malls, shops and warehouses.



They said the police were outnumbered, unable to control the situation, and were not entirely on the ground.

SAPS' inadequacy brought about questions of whether it was "compromised", Redpath said.

She said metro police officers were mostly seen on the ground, trying to quell the chaos.

Cilliers said the government needs to invest in crime trends analysis, as well as maintaining standards, such as forensics.

He said:

It's basic management. But it requires capable people at the top. So, that is the biggest challenge. Let's stop with cadre deployment; let's take professionals that have gone through the ranks. Appoint them to manage the police and orientate it.

While the SANDF was deployed to support the police, Cilliers said the defence force also needs to be trained on emergency response and how to play a "useful" role in helping the police.

The expert said the military also needs to be more prepared for peacekeeping in the future.

He said future challenges, however, required competent officials.

Crime Intelligence also needs to prepare for future insecurity challenges and how to manage it, Cilliers said.

He believed the State Security Agency (SSA) was not living up to its stated mandate.

Mofokeng said the police sector owed South Africans an apology and explanation for being missing in action during the violent incidents.

Mofokeng said it was unclear who should be blamed, adding that the SSA said it played its part by giving warning signs to SAPS' Crime Intelligence.

He added that the big question was why that information was not sent to operational levels.

He said:

It's something that we need to be informed as the public... who dropped the ball in terms of that particular incident of not communicating.

Mofokeng said the spat between Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole also raised questions about the sector's performance. He said there were power struggles in SAPS, and that could be where the problem was.

Redpath said SAPS' problem was the lack of resources for public order policing (POP) over the last 15 years.

A lot of their responsibilities in responding to incidents, such as land invasions, had shifted to municipalities, with metros now seen taking on more responsibility, which SAPS had refused to, she said.

Redpath said a lot more was needed to capacitate POP.

Meanwhile, News24 reported on Thursday that police clashed with residents of an informal settlement in Lamontville. Police descended on Mandla informal settlement to search for looted items.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a bystander, was killed during an exchange of fire between police and gunmen.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the incident.

In another incident, police clashed with a group near the Umsunduzi police station in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.

Police sources, with knowledge of the incident, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said another operation to recover looted goods went awry when the community fought back.

In the fray, roads were blocked to prevent police from leaving, and two officers were injured in the battle. A woman, a civilian, was purportedly wounded.

The group then massed at the entrance of the police station and were later dispersed by the army.

