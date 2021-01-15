Frustrated and desperate: People sleep in cold and rain to get into East London Home Affairs office

Health concerns have been raised about scenes outside the East London home affairs office where hundreds are queuing and disregarding health protocols.

Home Affairs confirmed that more than 400 people from different parts of the Eastern Cape visit the branch and are attended to by 16 employees.

An "unreliable" Home Affairs system that crashes daily, and staff reduced by 50% to observe regulations, are some of the factors contributing to massive delays.

Disturbing pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media showing hundreds of people queueing outside the East London Home Affairs branch, disregarding Covid-19 health protocols.

In one video, about six people can be seen sleeping on makeshift beds on the floor of the Fleet Street offices, on a rainy and cold night, in a desperate attempt to secure a better spot for the next morning.

The crisis has received the attention of the Eastern Cape provincial government and Buffalo City Metro municipality.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said Nqatha had visited East London and King William’s Town branches on 7 January.

Controlling crowds and cleaning offices

Komisa said Nqatha has committed to provide queue marshals from the government’s Expanded Public Works Programme to control crowds and clean the offices as an immediate intervention.

For a permanent solution, Nqatha has proposed that a second Home Affairs branch be constructed in East London.

Acting district manager for operations at Home affairs in Buffalo City Metro and Amathole region Siphesihle Maphumata said the branch was struggling to cope with the large numbers of clients, as they are experiencing massive delays.

Maphumata said 16 workers per day served more than 400 people from large parts of the Eastern Cape.

He said:

“What we struggle to understand is that these people leave their local Home Affairs offices in other Eastern Cape towns to queue here.”





Maphumata said the Fleet Street office sees people coming from Centane, Butterworth, Stutterheim, Peddie, Komga, King William’s Town, and Komani.

But he said the root cause for the large crowds was an “unreliable” system which crashes daily and slows down production.

The computerised system captures client’s data including fingerprints and signatures electronically, said Maphumata.

“The crowd that you see outside is made worse [by] the fact that only 50% of our workforce is allowed to work per day as per the regulations.”



Maphumata added that the system is serviced at the Home Affairs national head office in Pretoria, which adds to delays.

He said:

It is the competency of the national IT department. It mostly crashes due to Eskom power cuts and takes a long time to reboot.

He also added that a decision by the provincial treasury to cut employment costs by freezing vacancies, has seen the total staff complement of home affairs down from 913 in 2008, to 639 in 2021.



“Treasury was trying to cut costs by depleting our workforce while the population of the province continues to grow larger by each day,” said Maphumata.

Disruptions that come with Covid-19 have also added to the woes of Home Affairs.

Maphumata revealed that before the pandemic, home affairs had some of its officials stationed at all major hospitals to capture births on the spot. He said this ensured that mothers did not have to travel and queue outside home affairs to get birth certificates for their babies.

“We have been kicked out by the hospitals because of Covid-19. Some hospitals told us they needed the offices they provided for us to convert them into Covid-19 wards while others said they needed less people to better control the spread of the virus,” said Maphumata.

Life healthcare Beacon Bay Hospital, Cecilia Makhiwane and Frere Hospital in East London used to house the Home Affairs officials, said Maphumata.

Out of the 16 employees at the home affairs branch in East London, some with comorbidities cannot be posted at the front desk to assist the public, said Maphumata.

The public is not aware of this so they get frustrated when they see the queues are slow, not knowing the factors contributing to the problem.”