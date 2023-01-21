Frustrated protesters march against the injustice of rolling blackouts

29m ago

  • A small group of protesters from two civic organisations marched to the Union Buildings to vent their frustrations over the electricity tariff hikes amid the rolling blackouts.
  • The protesters hope their action will spur others on to come out and voice their dissatisfaction.
  • The organisations said load shedding was an injustice and it was time to stand up to government.

A small group of protesters marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday to vent their frustrations over rolling blackouts, hoping to ignite the fire for other South Africans to call the government to account.

Civic organisations #NOTINMYNAME and the Mamelodi Nellmapius Eersterust Stakeholders Forum marched through the Tshwane CBD on Friday.

While only numbering about 60, the protesters did not mince their words when it came to voicing their anger over the recent National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) approval of the electricity tariff hike amid the worst bout of load shedding the country has yet experienced.

They first marched to Nersa where they handed over a memorandum demanding an apology from the energy regulator for approving the 18.65% price hike.

The organisations further demanded that the tariff hike approval be retracted. They then marched to the Union Buildings where a second memorandum was handed over.

READ | Civic organisations in protest march against load shedding and tariff hikes

"Following the announcement of the tariff hike authorised by Nersa, South Africans have expressed how crestfallen they are at the mismanagement of state resources, particularly where load shedding is concerned," the second memorandum read.

It added:

What is significant to remember is that if South Africans silently agree to pay more to receive less electricity, it is like funding load shedding itself; like being an advocate of their own misfortune.

"What is more disconcerting is the nonchalance exuded by the president of South Africa when he, as the person with more power than anyone else in the country, boldly declared that his hands are tied."

The following demands were made:

  • Declare a national state of disaster with the same conviction used during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Issue a moratorium on coal exports and salary increases until it is justifiable to lift it.
  • Provide SA with weekly "family meeting" updates that are measurable in nature and open to public scrutiny.
  • Cut the red tape associated with procurement of the most effective method of solving this energy crisis. Every engineer willing and capable to assist must be allowed to do so, and where needed, retrench.
  • Allocate more resources to alleviate load shedding, based on the findings of the engineers.

The protesters said that if their demands were not met, there would be a complete shutdown of the N1 and N2 highways.

Calls for more protests

While #NOTINMYNAME usually protests against violent crime, load shedding has affected the country to such an extent that they have been compelled to voice their frustration and anger.

The organisation built up a reputation of protesting at courts, supporting victims and doing community outreach. They have also been outspoken about gender-based violence.

"It's gotten to that point, where we are actually diverting from our core function as an organisation and this is due to the fact that our members and beneficiaries have expressed what load shedding has done to them," #NOTINMYNAME secretary general Themba Masango said.

Masango said businesses were struggling, with many on the brink of closing because they can't operate without electricity and are unable to afford to run a generator.

Citizens in general have also felt the brunt of load shedding, and would most certainly also feel the effect on their pockets.

Masango even offered a personal experience of having to rush his asthmatic son to hospital because he could not use his nebuliser during a bout of load shedding.

READ | Eskom welcomes Nersa's tariff hike decision, acknowledges 'pressure' on consumers

"I'm not privileged enough for medical aid, and had to pay money I don’t have, I'm now sitting in debt just because of a simple thing of lights [and power] not being on at home. Not that I don’t have lights, Eskom has taken those lights."

Masango added:

It's an injustice being done by our government, we cannot afford to continue to have these rolling blackouts and the government just keeps making promises.

On the protesting numbers being on the small side, when load shedding affects everyone in the country, Masango explained that it was not about the numbers, but the message.

"We needed to take a step, to voice our frustrations… for everyday civil society, away from political participation because as you know, people are tired of [political] parties and politicians no matter what colour they're wearing.

"People want something that is genuine.

"This is just the beginning, it's to encourage and spark a fire within people and many other forward-thinking South Africans will continue… and start coming out in their numbers to voice their dissatisfaction until it's dealt with."


