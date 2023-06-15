'Frustrating and mentally draining': Junior doctors wait anxiously for community service placements

Gauteng junior doctors are panicking as they are still waiting to be placed for their compulsory one-year community service.

The junior doctors have just completed a two-year internship.

They are supposed to start their community service on 1 July.

With just weeks to go before junior doctors in Gauteng are due to start their community service, hundreds of their peers have been left in limbo without placements.

The junior doctors recently completed their two-year internship as part of the health department's Community Service Training Programme (ICSP).

They have to do community service as the next part of the programme from 1 July.

However, several are yet to hear about their placements.

The doctors estimated that around 260 of their peers were waiting to be placed at hospitals for their community service.

News24 spoke to doctors who had been affected. They asked to remain anonymous as they feared being victimised or singled out.

One doctor said: "The applications for community service placement closed on 28 May, and we were promised to get placed on Tuesday. We are panicking because we have such little time left, and this is what happened two years ago when we were supposed to start our internship."

News24 has seen an email informing the doctors that they would receive their allocations on or by 13 June.

But that date has come and gone.

Another doctor said completing community service was essential for a medical degree.

She said:

Not doing it affects us drastically as there is no way forward. It is a requirement for everything. You must complete it to apply for a medical officer post. Life is at a standstill; this is frustrating and mentally draining. I am drowning in debt as I have responsibilities to pay for; the car is one of them.

She added that responses to their queries varied.

"I have been sitting at home since 1 April after my internship contract expired. It has been three months of no employment. Currently, it feels like I have wasted eight years of my life. The health system is failing us."

A third junior doctor said they could only apply for other jobs after community service.

"We are obligated to serve one year to our community and are ready to do that; we just need to be placed. We are running out of time as we still need to find accommodation and organise our lives if we are moved to other cities. I have a financial obligation to my family; it's worrying that I will depend on them for toiletries at this stage," she said.

A media enquiry was sent to the Gauteng health department's media liaison team on Wednesday. Officials said they would respond once they had received information from their human resources department.

Their comment will be added once received.