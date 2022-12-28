Fuel issues ground planes at OR Tambo airport

Local and international holiday travellers were left stranded at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg due to fuel supply issues.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said on Wednesday morning that the airport was "experiencing challenges with fuel supply from the storage facility to the main hydrant system".

In a statement, ACSA said this impacted the refuelling of aircraft.

"OR Tambo fuel services company used [a] manual system through fuel browsers to fuel aircraft. Technicians are on-site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation."

ACSA said the airport had enough fuel.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that there wasn't fuel shortage.

ACSA confirmed delays with domestic and international departures.



"Management apologises for the inconvenience this might have caused; flights will return to normal schedule," it said.

