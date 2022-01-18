1h ago

add bookmark

Fugitive who escaped police van in Vosloorus hands himself over, 3 prisoners still on the run

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The manhunt for the remaining three fugitives continues.
The manhunt for the remaining three fugitives continues.
  • A fugitive who escaped from police custody in Vosloorus handed himself over to officials.
  • He was one of six prisoners who escaped when a police vehicle was ambushed on Friday.
  • Two other fugitives were taken into custody on Friday night.

A third fugitive who escaped from police custody in Vosloorus, Gauteng has handed himself over at the local court.

He was one of six prisoners who escaped after the police van they were travelling in was ambushed by three men with assault rifles in Vosloorus on Friday morning, said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Two other fugitives, Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatswayo, were rearrested on Friday night at a filling station on the corner of Summit Road and the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria.

Escaped prisoner Nkululeko Nkomo
Nkululeko Nkomo, a Zimbabwean national who escaped from police custody in Brakpan.
Escaped prisoner Robert Hlatshwayo
South African national Robert Hlatshwayo, who escaped from police custody.

The third re-arrested escapee, identified as Bafeletse Nyembe, handed himself over to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Monday, said Muridili.

"Nyembe has appeared in court on a charge of theft, as well as an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. He has been remanded in custody and he will appear in court again on 27 January," said Muridili.

Nkomo and Hlatswayo have also appeared in court on charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as escaping from lawful custody. They will also remain in custody until their next court appearance on 27 January.

READ | 6 awaiting trial prisoners escape after suspects with assault rifles ambush police van

According to police, the manhunt for the remaining three fugitives continues.

The prisoners were being transported to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court when a silver Audi cut off the police van at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult roads.

Three men exited the Audi and allegedly released the awaiting trial prisoners before fleeing the scene. One of the men has been apprehended and is expected to be charged with aiding and abetting.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeprisons
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.07
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,816.67
-0.1%
Silver
22.98
-0.2%
Palladium
1,883.50
+0.3%
Platinum
974.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,889
0.0%
All Share
75,594
0.0%
Resource 10
74,696
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,569
0.0%
Financial 15
15,498
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22013.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo