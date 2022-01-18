Fugitive who escaped police van in Vosloorus hands himself over, 3 prisoners still on the run

A fugitive who escaped from police custody in Vosloorus handed himself over to officials.

He was one of six prisoners who escaped when a police vehicle was ambushed on Friday.

Two other fugitives were taken into custody on Friday night.

A third fugitive who escaped from police custody in Vosloorus, Gauteng has handed himself over at the local court.

He was one of six prisoners who escaped after the police van they were travelling in was ambushed by three men with assault rifles in Vosloorus on Friday morning, said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Two other fugitives, Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatswayo, were rearrested on Friday night at a filling station on the corner of Summit Road and the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria.

The third re-arrested escapee, identified as Bafeletse Nyembe, handed himself over to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Monday, said Muridili.



"Nyembe has appeared in court on a charge of theft, as well as an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. He has been remanded in custody and he will appear in court again on 27 January," said Muridili.

Nkomo and Hlatswayo have also appeared in court on charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as escaping from lawful custody. They will also remain in custody until their next court appearance on 27 January.

According to police, the manhunt for the remaining three fugitives continues.

The prisoners were being transported to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court when a silver Audi cut off the police van at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult roads.

Three men exited the Audi and allegedly released the awaiting trial prisoners before fleeing the scene. One of the men has been apprehended and is expected to be charged with aiding and abetting.





