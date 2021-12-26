FULL SPEECH: 'We have lost one of the most courageous' - Ramaphosa on Desmond Tutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Sunday, describing him as "a person who carried the burden of leadership with compassion, with dignity, with humility and with such good humour".

Read the full speech here:

My Fellow South Africans, today is the saddest of days.

Our nation and the world awoke this morning to the sad news that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu passed away peacefully in Cape Town at the age of 90.

In this season of cheer and goodwill, at a time when many people are celebrating with family and friends, we have lost one of the most courageous and beloved among us.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was one of our nation’s finest patriots.

He was a man of unwavering courage, of principled conviction, and whose life was spent in the service of others.

He embodied the essence of our humanity.

Knowing he had been ill for some time has done little to lessen the blow dealt to South Africa this sad day.

Uwile umthi omkhulu. We have lost a person who carried the burden of leadership with compassion, with dignity, with humility and with such good humour.

We are comforted in the knowledge that he has left an indelible mark in the lives of the millions of people who had the privilege and honour of knowing him.

Like many of his time, he was a witness to the gravest injustices and the most intolerable cruelty.

In his ministry, in his struggle against apartheid, and as Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he saw the depths to which human beings could descend in the subjugation of others.

And yet, his faith in humanity, like his faith in God, was unwavering.

He knew in his soul that good would triumph over evil, that justice would prevail over iniquity, and that reconciliation would prevail over revenge and recrimination. He knew that apartheid would end, that democracy would come.

He knew that our people would be free. By the same measure, he was convinced, even to the end of his life, that poverty, hunger and misery can be defeated; that all people can live together in peace, security and comfort.

He was a man of faith who, throughout his life, gave expression to the Biblical teaching that without actions, faith is dead.

For Desmond Mpilo Tutu, it was not enough that he should preach peace.

He had to join with the people of this country, and indeed the people of all countries, in working – tirelessly and diligently – for the attainment of peace. It was not enough for him to bring God’s blessings to the poor and the needy.

He had to join the struggle for social justice, for development, for transformation, so that all may have the necessities of life.

His brave and often critical voice lost none of its vigour when apartheid ended.

He continued his work as a tireless campaigner for the rights of the oppressed. He was frank and forthright, speaking truth to power, even when this meant criticising the democratic government.

It was through both his words and his actions that he earned his distinguished place in the history of our nation’s struggle for freedom.

It was for these words and these actions, at the height of the brutality of the apartheid state, that he was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was an honour that he accepted not for himself, but for all South Africans who stood for freedom, for peace and for justice.

And it was in receiving this great honour in Oslo that he said:“There is no peace because there is no justice.

”It was a fundamental principle to which he held throughout his life.It is a principle to which we must remain true as we mourn his passing.

Our country will not know the peace we seek until all have justice, until all have a place to sleep and enough to eat, until all children have an education, until all women feel safe in their homes and on our streets.

In the days to come, we will mourn this global icon of peace and freedom.

We will pay tribute to a life lived in the service of God and in the service of his fellow woman and man.

We will recount his achievements, we will recall his teachings and we will cherish fond memories of this man who always tempered criticism with compassion.

President Nelson Mandela said of him that his was a voice that was “sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid, and seldom without humour”. If we truly wish to honour his memory, let us reaffirm, through our actions, his conviction that it is only through justice that we may attain peace.

Let us declare, and let us demonstrate, that even though the body has departed, the spirit lives on, the struggle continues, and the dream endures.

Tonight, we carry in our thoughts and prayers Mam Leah Tutu and the Tutu family.

Our entire nation shares in your loss and your grief.

Know that, even at this moment of great pain, we rejoice in a life that was dedicated to the betterment of others.

We acknowledge the tributes paid to Archbishop Tutu by people across the country and around the world.

This is testament to the broad reach of Desmond Tutu’s endearing persona and enduring values.

Our nation’s loss is indeed a global bereavement.

In honour of the life and contribution of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, government will be led by the Anglican Church in the conduct of his funeral.

There will be a period of mourning during which the national flag shall fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad.

This will be observed from the time of the formal declaration of the funeral until the night before the funeral service.

Details of the funeral and memorial services will be announced in the next few days.

It cannot escape our notice that Archbishop Tutu departed this world at the time of year when much of humanity celebrates the birth of Christ.

We cannot mourn his passing without recognising the joy, the hope and the light that this birth signified to him and continues to signify to people across the world.

It was this joy, this hope and this light that he preached and he celebrated throughout his life.

It says much of the life and the meaning of Desmond Mpilo Tutu that this is a time both of mourning and rejoicing.

It is a time to pay respects to the departed and to celebrate life with the exuberance and the purpose of our beloved Archbishop.

May we follow in his footsteps.

May we too be worthy inheritors of the mantle of service, of selflessness, of courage, and of principled solidarity with the poor and marginalised.

Above all, let us abide by the words of First Corinthians 13, verse 13:“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

”He loved his fellow men and women. He loved the Church. He loved his country.

Go well, good and faithful servant. You will be sorely missed.

May God bless South Africa and protect its people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

I thank you.