FULL TEXT | 'Let us release him to rest': Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at FW de Klerk's state memorial

Programme Director and Minister in the Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele,

Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture representing the Western Cape Government, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Mr Dave Steward,

Mrs Elita de Klerk and members of the De Klerk family, Leadership of the FW de Klerk Foundation,

Leaders of political parties and formations,

I wish to recognise Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in absentia, who is unable to attend having received a positive COVID-19 test. We wish him good health during his period of self-isolation.

Members of the Clergy, Dignitaries,

Fellow Mourners, Fellow South Africans,



Two days ago, we marked 25 years since the passage of the first Constitution of a democratic South Africa.



With its guarantee of fundamental freedoms for all, our democratic Constitution was signed into law by President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela in Sharpeville on the 10th of December 1996.

The Constitutional Assembly, which I led together with Leon Wessels, had decided that this pivotal moment in our history should be memorialised by the signing of the supreme law of our democracy at the place where the human rights of our people had been violated.

The signing of the new constitution in Sharpeville represented the restoration of the basic human rights of our people.

Seated not far from President Mandela on that historic day in Sharpeville was Frederik Willem de Klerk, the last President of apartheid South Africa and the man whom we are assembled here to remember.

His presence on that day, to bear witness to the signing of the Constitution that would be the foundation of a free South Africa, was deeply significant.

His presence was a measure of the changes that had taken place in our country in the passage of only a few years.

Some of the relatives of the 69 people who were massacred at Sharpeville were also seated in the audience together with FW de Klerk.

It must have been a sombre moment for him.

It must also have been a moment of deep reflection.

It spoke of a journey that South Africans had traversed over many decades – a journey from the darkness of subjugation and exploitation and humiliation into the light of freedom, democracy and equal rights.