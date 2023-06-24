Fur crying out loud: Man en route to Vietnam with lion bones in luggage arrested at OR Tambo airport

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday after lion bones were found in his luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

He was about to board a flight to Vietnam via Qatar.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, he was arrested when items in his luggage raised the suspicions of security guards.

"The Germiston-based Hawks' economic protected resources members were alerted. The luggage was opened and lion bones were recovered," Nxumalo said.

It is believed that the bones originated from five different lion carcasses.

Police also confiscated foreign currency, a cellphone and two passports.

Nxumalo said the man would be charged with illegal dealing in wildlife, possession of lion bones, and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The Hawks, Bidvest security, Crime Intelligence and an official from the Department of Environmental Affairs were at the scene.

"The investigation to arrest more suspects is continuing," Nxumalo added.