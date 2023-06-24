20m ago

Share

Fur crying out loud: Man en route to Vietnam with lion bones in luggage arrested at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Luggage filled with bones from the carcasses of five different lions was confiscated at OR Tambo airport.
Luggage filled with bones from the carcasses of five different lions was confiscated at OR Tambo airport.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday after lion bones were found in his luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

He was about to board a flight to Vietnam via Qatar.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, he was arrested when items in his luggage raised the suspicions of security guards.

READ | Latvian man arrested at OR Tambo airport for possession of R2.15m cocaine will not apply for bail

"The Germiston-based Hawks' economic protected resources members were alerted. The luggage was opened and lion bones were recovered," Nxumalo said.

It is believed that the bones originated from five different lion carcasses.

Police also confiscated foreign currency, a cellphone and two passports.

READ | Man allegedly linked to series of airport robberies arrested in Johannesburg

Nxumalo said the man would be charged with illegal dealing in wildlife, possession of lion bones, and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The Hawks, Bidvest security, Crime Intelligence and an official from the Department of Environmental Affairs were at the scene.

"The investigation to arrest more suspects is continuing," Nxumalo added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
or tambo international airportgautengjohannesburganimalspoachingcrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2025 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3841 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 950 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.83
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo