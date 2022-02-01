Fusion Centre ‘not quite there yet’ in closing gap left by disbanded Scorpions - Mondli Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the Fusion Centre is on track in its efforts to deal with corruption.

Gungubele, however, believes the unit needs to be better integrated.

He briefed Parliament on Special Investigative Unit reports.

The multi-pronged Fusion Centre, aimed at dealing with Covid-19 procurement graft, is closing the gap left by the elite corruption-busting Scorpions unit, but it's "not quite there yet".



This is according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, who admitted the government was slow in taking steps against those found guilty of corruption.

On Tuesday, Gungubele and Presidency officials briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on all the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports that have been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Over the last two years, the SIU's investigations have been mainly focused on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

The SIU referred 224 cases for disciplinary action against officials for alleged Covid-19 procurement irregularities.

The unit is concerned about the slow progress government departments have made in instituting disciplinary proceedings.

It recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive for progress reports.

The unit probed more than 5 400 government contracts that were awarded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 224 referrals for disciplinary action, but government departments have reported very little progress.

Gungubele said there had been challenges faced by law enforcement agencies tasked with fighting corruption.



"This thing called the Fusion Centre is about mobilising a set of services that the Scorpions used to deliver. After the Scorpions were disbanded, these services were scattered all over, and as a result, the impact got weaker.

"Fusion is in place now, and that coordinates all those services. We look for a day when it is fully integrated in a more institutional way so that the impact that is necessary is there. Although there are no Scorpions, the Fusion Centre is attempting to close that gap. Is it an ideal way [of doing things]?...I don't think so," he said.

ANC MP Nokuzola Tolashe said the Presidency should urgently deal with the SIU investigations.

"It lacks urgency and a plan that takes us from where we are to drastically move forward. Their observations are our observations. From our point of view, there are things being done, but there are these frustrations that exist. I needed to hear what other drastic steps they will take," she said.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told Gungubele: "We are here because we identified those shortcomings. For lack of a better phrase, you are preaching to the converted. It is precisely why you are here. The absence of movement with these reports."

DA MP Alfred Lees said there was a lack of consequence.

"There is an apparent complete lack of urgency in the Presidency. There are many challenges, and much has been said, but not much has been said about how these challenges. There just seems to be a lack of robustness and urgency in the Presidency," he said.