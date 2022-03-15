1h ago

Future of ANC councillors in Kannaland in the balance, despite court ruling suspension was unlawful

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • Kannaland councillors Nicolaas Valentyn and Leoni Stuurman will still face disciplinary action. 
  • The court ruled in favour of the two councillors after they challenged their suspension. 
  • The court set aside their suspensions and declared it unlawful. 

The future of two suspended ANC Kannaland councillors still hangs in the balance, despite a Western Cape High Court ruling declaring their suspension from the party unlawful. 

ANC Western Cape convener Lerumo Kalako said recently-appointed Kannaland mayor Nicolaas Valentyn and his deputy, Leoni Stuurman, would still have to subject themselves to disciplinary procedures. 

"The court has indicated that the party did not follow the proper procedures in line with its constitution. However, the outcome of the disciplinary procedures will still have to determine whether these members should be expelled or not," he said. 

Kalako added the court did not query the transgressions Valentyn and Stuurman faced. 

"The fact remains that they brought the party into disrepute and did not follow the party's instructions, and instead, they had their selfish interests," he said. 

Valentyn told News24 the party must follow its procedures and that he was ready for a fight. 

Stuurman declined to comment on the matter. 

On Monday, the high court set aside the suspension of the two ANC councillors, declaring it unlawful.

Valentyn and Stuurman challenged their suspension after they went into agreements with other parties without a mandate from the ANC. 

They were sworn in in January after a motion of no confidence was passed against Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's (Icosa) convicted rapist and former mayor Jeffery Donson and his former deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa.

After being served with suspension letters, Valentyn and Stuurman approached the high court and challenged it internally. Their party membership had also been terminated.

Last month, the ANC in the Western Cape indicated that it had instituted disciplinary proceedings against the duo.

The court found that, according to the available evidence, at the time the decisions to suspend and later to terminate were made, Stuurman and Valentyn were not aware that, despite being informed that the findings were subject to internal appeal, the Electoral Commission of South Africa would effect the declaration of vacancies.

