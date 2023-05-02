1h ago

Share

Future of KZN's school nutrition programme in the hands of lawyers

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli. Picture: Lucky Nxumalo
Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli. Picture: Lucky Nxumalo
  • The future of KZN's National School Nutrition Plan is in the hands of lawyers.
  • Even the contracts for SMMEs, which are presently delivering food to schools, will be subject to legal processes.
  • Angie Motshekga said 90% of schools received meals on Tuesday.

The future of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) in KwaZulu-Natal is in the hands of lawyers.

The director-general of the basic education department, Mathanzima Mweli, on Tuesday told the media that contracts relating to the programme would be scrutinised by attorneys in the coming months.

"These contractual arrangements are being dealt with by competent persons, including senior counsel," Mweli said.

When journalists asked about a statement issued last week by Pacina Retail, the service provider fingered in botching the nutrition programme which left needy pupils starving, Mweli said it was subject to lawyers.

Last week, the KZN education department announced Pacina Retail had pulled out of the contract.

Days later, the company said it had not - and that the contract with the education department still stood.

At the same press briefing, Education MEC Mbali Frazer said SMMEs would continue the work of providing meals in schools for at least six to 12 months.

However, Mweli added that contractual agreements and the possibility of keeping SMMEs, which were presently doing the work of Pacina Retail, would also be scrutinised by lawyers.

"That is also subject to legal opinion," he said.

The contract for the NSNP is worth over R2 billion and provides for more than two million pupils across 5 400 schools in the province.

KZN is the biggest recipient of the NSNP, with 83% of pupils relying on the meal. For many of these pupils, it is the only meal of the day.

Mweli said there was communication between Pacina Retail and the head of the KZN education department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

"What came out is that there were letters between the HOD and Pacina, and the letters actually refer to what the MEC is indicating [that Pacina pulled out of the contract].

"There was an email from Pacina communicated to the HOD, saying they were opting out of the contract. What that legally means is subject to lawyers to interpret."

KwaZulu-Natal has been struggling with its NSNP since 12 April when schools reopened for the second term.

Reports began flooding in that a number of schools had not received meals, and those that did, complained of sub-standard food quality.

On Tuesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that, from reports they received, at least 90% of schools got their meals. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pancia retailangie motshekgamathanzima mwelikwazulu-nataldurbaneducationservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 863 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 109 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
10% - 120 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 35 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
10% - 130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.02
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
1,062.67
+1.3%
Palladium
1,437.81
-1.5%
Gold
2,016.60
+1.7%
Silver
25.38
+1.6%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,884
-1.0%
All Share
77,533
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,269
-1.1%
Industrial 25
105,057
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,548
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo