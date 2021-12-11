19m ago

add bookmark

FW de Klerk memorial: Fears of possible disruptions, but govt urges South Africans to forgive

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A memorial service for former president FW De Klerk will take place on Sunday in Cape Town.
  • De Klerk died at his home in upmarket Fresnaye suburb on 11 November after battling mesothelioma cancer.
  • Police say security will be tight at the venue. 

Fears are lingering of possible disruptions and protests surrounding former president FW De Klerk’s memorial service at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.  

De Klerk died at his home in upmarket Fresnaye on 11 November after battling mesothelioma cancer. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location.

Roads in the immediate vicinity will be closed, and the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, whose own church is up the road from Groote Kerk, will preside over the service.

ALSO READ | De Klerk became part of us, despite later mistakes, says Gungubele as state memorial hangs in the balance

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said invited guests were urged to "conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner".

"Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn in a safe and secure environment.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner," said Mathe.

When news broke of De Klerk’s death, South Africans shared divergent views on the legacy of the former apartheid-era president and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The De Klerk Foundation released videos after De Klerk's death, which showed him making posthumous apologies, but this stirred up emotions even more.

The Black People National Crisis Committee, which slaughtered a sheep in Khayelitsha to "celebrate" his death, feels that a state memorial service is a "slap in the face" of black people. 

"We are not going to allow it to go ahead. The majority of black people do not agree with him getting a memorial service," said organiser Phurah Jack.  

He added:

It's disrespectful to the people of this country. De Klerk was no hero. He was a saviour for the white people, but people were oppressed under his leadership. If they go ahead with the memorial, it will go ahead, but it will not go ahead peacefully.


Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, while briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, said those who protested or disrupted the event would be dealt with in terms of the law. 

"This has become a tricky debate in our country, but what I want to state here [is] our forebears fought against divisions, whether it's based on tribes or race. And they always committed that those that are for unity are on our side and those who are against are the enemy," Gungubele said. 

"We are advising our people that we have agreed to forgive one another. And by forgiving, [it] is not a sign of cowardice, because we want to engage," he added. 

'Deep-seated woundedness and trauma'

De Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with the late former president Nelson Mandela, was South Africa's last apartheid head of state. His minority government eventually bowed to sustained pressure and released key political prisoners and set in motion the dismantling of some of the country's racially separatist laws. 

The memorial service was planned after regular meetings by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), and included input from law enforcement authorities on the the route, access, and overall safety and security.

ALSO READ | Ebrahim Harvey: If De Klerk must answer for apartheid crimes, ANC must answer for corruption now

The church is tucked away behind a fence on Adderley Street. According to SA History Online, it has a long colourful history, following a lengthy search for a proper site to build a church, dating back to the days when the Dutch Reformed Church held services on Jan van Riebeek's ship, the Drommedaris.

The church said it was aware of the "deep-seated woundedness and trauma" surrounding De Klerk's death, and the church's own role in historic injustice. 

"The Groote Kerk Kaapstad continues to be aware, with deep remorse, of our own role in the historic injustice, and of our responsibility to collaborate actively in the process of working for justice, restitution, healing and peace.

"After all, we are also firmly convinced that this search for justice is at the heart of Christ’s atoning message for all. South Africa has to overcome many socio-economic challenges and must bridge huge inequalities if we are to build real peace and a hope-filled future for all South Africans."Therefore, we also support the call by Father Michael Lapsley who pointed out that 'The death of FW de Klerk provides us with an opportunity for a new national conversation about the deep woundedness in our society and the acknowledgement that apartheid was a crime against humanity.' 

"For that reason, our congregation makes our building, our resources and ourselves available for deep dialogues about the deep-seated trauma in our society and our joint search for healing.

"The legacy of the abuse of human rights requires us to engage urgently in continued open and honest dialogue, and also in parallel actions intent on building mutual understanding and trust, and to achieve justice for victims," it added.

These are the road closures:

* Bureau and Spin Streets between Adderley Street and Plein Street from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12;

*Parliament Street between Parliament Precinct and Church Square from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12.*Adderley Street (one lane nearest to Groote Kerk) between Parliament Precinct and Longmarket Street from 17:00 on Saturday 2021/12/11until the end of the event on Sunday 2021/12/12.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosafw de klerkwestern capecape town
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 801 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
39% - 1041 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
31% - 829 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

15m ago

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.03
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,782.94
0.0%
Silver
22.19
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.11
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo