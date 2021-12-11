FW de Klerk memorial: Fears of possible disruptions, but govt urges South Africans to forgive

A memorial service for former president FW De Klerk will take place on Sunday in Cape Town.

De Klerk died at his home in upmarket Fresnaye suburb on 11 November after battling mesothelioma cancer.

Police say security will be tight at the venue.

Fears are lingering of possible disruptions and protests surrounding former president FW De Klerk’s memorial service at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

De Klerk died at his home in upmarket Fresnaye on 11 November after battling mesothelioma cancer. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location.

Roads in the immediate vicinity will be closed, and the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, whose own church is up the road from Groote Kerk, will preside over the service.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said invited guests were urged to "conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner".

"Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn in a safe and secure environment.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner," said Mathe.

When news broke of De Klerk’s death, South Africans shared divergent views on the legacy of the former apartheid-era president and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The De Klerk Foundation released videos after De Klerk's death, which showed him making posthumous apologies, but this stirred up emotions even more.

The Black People National Crisis Committee, which slaughtered a sheep in Khayelitsha to "celebrate" his death, feels that a state memorial service is a "slap in the face" of black people.

"We are not going to allow it to go ahead. The majority of black people do not agree with him getting a memorial service," said organiser Phurah Jack.

He added:

It's disrespectful to the people of this country. De Klerk was no hero. He was a saviour for the white people, but people were oppressed under his leadership. If they go ahead with the memorial, it will go ahead, but it will not go ahead peacefully.





Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, while briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, said those who protested or disrupted the event would be dealt with in terms of the law.

"This has become a tricky debate in our country, but what I want to state here [is] our forebears fought against divisions, whether it's based on tribes or race. And they always committed that those that are for unity are on our side and those who are against are the enemy," Gungubele said.

"We are advising our people that we have agreed to forgive one another. And by forgiving, [it] is not a sign of cowardice, because we want to engage," he added.

'Deep-seated woundedness and trauma'

De Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with the late former president Nelson Mandela, was South Africa's last apartheid head of state. His minority government eventually bowed to sustained pressure and released key political prisoners and set in motion the dismantling of some of the country's racially separatist laws.

The memorial service was planned after regular meetings by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), and included input from law enforcement authorities on the the route, access, and overall safety and security.

The church is tucked away behind a fence on Adderley Street. According to SA History Online, it has a long colourful history, following a lengthy search for a proper site to build a church, dating back to the days when the Dutch Reformed Church held services on Jan van Riebeek's ship, the Drommedaris.

The church said it was aware of the "deep-seated woundedness and trauma" surrounding De Klerk's death, and the church's own role in historic injustice.

"The Groote Kerk Kaapstad continues to be aware, with deep remorse, of our own role in the historic injustice, and of our responsibility to collaborate actively in the process of working for justice, restitution, healing and peace.

"After all, we are also firmly convinced that this search for justice is at the heart of Christ’s atoning message for all. South Africa has to overcome many socio-economic challenges and must bridge huge inequalities if we are to build real peace and a hope-filled future for all South Africans."Therefore, we also support the call by Father Michael Lapsley who pointed out that 'The death of FW de Klerk provides us with an opportunity for a new national conversation about the deep woundedness in our society and the acknowledgement that apartheid was a crime against humanity.'

"For that reason, our congregation makes our building, our resources and ourselves available for deep dialogues about the deep-seated trauma in our society and our joint search for healing.

"The legacy of the abuse of human rights requires us to engage urgently in continued open and honest dialogue, and also in parallel actions intent on building mutual understanding and trust, and to achieve justice for victims," it added.

These are the road closures: * Bureau and Spin Streets between Adderley Street and Plein Street from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12; *Parliament Street between Parliament Precinct and Church Square from 06:00 on Sunday 2021/12/12.*Adderley Street (one lane nearest to Groote Kerk) between Parliament Precinct and Longmarket Street from 17:00 on Saturday 2021/12/11until the end of the event on Sunday 2021/12/12.

