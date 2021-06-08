FW de Klerk's health has not deteriorated, despite hospitalisation reports - foundation

Despite reports that former president FW de Klerk has been hospitalised, the FW de Klerk Foundation says there hasn't been any "discernible deterioration in his health".

The former statesman has mesothelioma - a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs.

The foundation did not confirm the hospitalisation, as eNCA reported.

"There have been extensive media reports that Mr De Klerk's health 'is rapidly deteriorating'," the foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There has been no discernible deterioration in his health since he was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma. He is now considering the continuation of the course of immunotherapy that he has been following for the past two months."

The foundation added that De Klerk attended a board meeting on Monday and that he continues to go into his office three or four times a week.

"He and his wife, Elita, hope to travel to Greece for a holiday as soon as Covid-19 regulations permit," the statement said.

