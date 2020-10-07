1h ago

FW de Klerk's son, Willem, dies of cancer, aged 53

Jenni Evans
Willem de Klerk (right) has died of cancer.
  • FW De Klerk's son Willem has died at the age of 53.
  • The FW De Klerk Foundation announced that he died in Durbanville, Cape Town, of cancer. 
  • Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. 

Former president FW de Klerk's son Willem has died of cancer at the age of 53, the foundation in his father's name announced on Wednesday. 

"It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, 53, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer," the brief announcement from the FW de Klerk Foundation read. 

"The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements."

While De Klerk was in the spotlight in the early nineties during apartheid, his son famously rocked the boat with a relationship with Erica Adams, which was described as being "across the colour line" during the apartheid years.

Treated

His late mother Marike was reportedly against the relationship. She was murdered in her flat in Cape Town in 2001. 

Last month, foundation spokesperson Dave Steward told News24 that De Klerk junior was being treated for cancer in his jaw.

"At the end of last year, Willem de Klerk underwent a major operation for cancer of the jaw. He continues to fight the cancer. Willem will be 54 in October".

However, he did not make it to his birthday on 20 October.

A former wife Nicole Noordien said that she could not take interviews at present because she was consoling the children. 

It was reported that she had made a bid to ask FW De Klerk to help her financially after his son said he could not afford to pay maintenance because he was out of work.

Read more on:
willem de klerk
