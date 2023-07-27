1h ago

G4S-linked company will have one more shot to save Mangaung prison contract from govt termination

Alex Mitchley
Thabo Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.
PHOTO: Becker Semela, GroundUp
PHOTO: Becker Semela, GroundUp
  • The correctional services department decided to terminate its contract with the company managing Mangaung prison.
  • Just days before the termination was set to take effect, the company approached the courts for an interdict.
  • The parties will now enter a mediation process. 

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services will not be implementing the termination of the contract with the company responsible for managing the prison from which Thabo Bester escaped. 

Convicted rapist and murderer Bester, who was serving his sentence at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State, managed to escape in 2022 after staging his own death.

It's alleged his lover, Nandipha Magudumana, helped him orchestrate the audacious escape plan.

They're currently facing charges linked to the escape.

READ | G4S in last-ditch bid to keep Mangaung Prison contract

In May, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) issued Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), the company which held the tender to manage the prison, with a 90-day termination notice, which expires at the end of July. 

BCC was responsible for the running of the prison at the time of Bester's escape, which allegedly involved a number of prison guards.

Security firm G4S, which owns a minority stake in BCC, was managing the prison on the company's behalf.

Just days before the termination took effect, the BCC approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in a bid to obtain an urgent interdict against the minister of justice and correctional services. 

READ | Prison officers to undergo lifestyle audits, says Lamola in aftermath of Bester jail break

However, before that application is entertained, the parties have agreed to take part in a mediation process, which was made an order of court on Thursday. 

Allowance for mediation formed part of the contract between the parties. 

The contract reads, according to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo:

Any dispute, other than one to which Clause 72.2 applies, shall be referred to mediation under the auspices of the Arbitration Foundation of South Africa. The mediation shall be held in Pretoria, and the Parties shall agree to the identity of the mediator, who shall, in consultation with the Parties, determine the manner and procedure of the mediation.

As part of the court order, the minister of justice and correctional services will take steps not to implement the termination of the contract, pending the main outcome of the application. 

In the event that mediation fails to resolve the disputes by 31 August 2023, the parties agreed to set down the application for argument in September. 

WATCH | News24 experts pick apart the disgraceful escape of Thabo Bester

While a legal fight is looming, Bester and his co-accused are still before the preliminary courts and their trial is yet to begin.

It's alleged Magudumana and others smuggled a body into the prison, placed it in Bester's cell, before setting the cell alight.

Bester was ferried out of the prison and it was initially believed the body found burnt in the cell was his.

The plot was discovered after several public sightings of Bester, and when DNA tests confirmed the body found in the cell was not Bester's.

