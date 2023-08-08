GALLERY | All cuffed up: Partners in crime Bester and Magudumana steal moments in court appearance

Serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused lover Nandipha Magudumana, implicated in his prison escape, reunited in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the first time since their arrest and return to South Africa.
The couple held hands and whispered to each other in the crowded dock, alongside their 10 other co-accused, which includes Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni.
The case was postponed to 11 October, for further investigation.
READ | Thabo Bester claims items worth R30m stolen from him, case postponed to October
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana share a laugh in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 8 August.
News24 Ditiro Selepe/News24
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana
News24 Ditiro Selepe/News24
Magudumana faces a string of charges related to Bester's May 2022 escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
News24 Ditiro Selepe/News24
Thabo Bester was serving a life sentence plus 75 years when he escaped from the G4S-managed prison in Bloemfontein.
News24 Ditiro Selepe/News24
Dr Nandipha Magudumana with her father, Zolile Sekeleni appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.
Gallo Images Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
Thabo Bester and co-accussed appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.
News24 Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
Thabo Bester with co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Tebogo James Dipholo and Zolile Sekeleni appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.
Gallo Images Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.