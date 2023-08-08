GALLERY | All cuffed up: Partners in crime Bester and Magudumana steal moments in court appearance

30m ago

Serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused lover Nandipha Magudumana, implicated in his prison escape, reunited in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the first time since their arrest and return to South Africa.

The couple held hands and whispered to each other in the crowded dock, alongside their 10 other co-accused, which includes Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni.

The case was postponed to 11 October, for further investigation.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana share a laugh
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana share a laugh in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 8 August.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana

A photograph of Dr Nandipha Magudumana
Magudumana faces a string of charges related to Bester's May 2022 escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

A photograph of Thabo Bester in court
Thabo Bester was serving a life sentence plus 75 years when he escaped from the G4S-managed prison in Bloemfontein.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: Dr Nandiph
Dr Nandipha Magudumana with her father, Zolile Sekeleni appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: Thabo Best
Thabo Bester and co-accussed appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: Thabo Best
Thabo Bester with co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Tebogo James Dipholo and Zolile Sekeleni appear at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on August 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges related to aiding and abetting the escape of a prisoner in the Thabo Bester case.




