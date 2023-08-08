GALLERY | All cuffed up: Partners in crime Bester and Magudumana steal moments in court appearance

Serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused lover Nandipha Magudumana, implicated in his prison escape, reunited in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the first time since their arrest and return to South Africa.



The couple held hands and whispered to each other in the crowded dock, alongside their 10 other co-accused, which includes Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni.

The case was postponed to 11 October, for further investigation.

READ | Thabo Bester claims items worth R30m stolen from him, case postponed to October

