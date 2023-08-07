1h ago

GALLERY | Taxi strike: Chaos and mayhem as protesters run rampant in parts of Cape Town

Fire and rescue services officials on the scene after a bus was set alight during the taxi strike.
Fire and rescue services officials on the scene after a bus was set alight during the taxi strike.
Bertram Malgas/News24

The Cape Town taxi strike entered its fifth day on Monday after talks between the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government broke down on Sunday.

Widespread public violence related to the strike was reported across the city and at least two people were shot dead on Monday. Golden Arrow buses, private and municipal vehicles have been burnt.

FOLLOW LIVE | Several Cape Town clinics close as taxi strike blocks health workers from commuting

A family in the vicinity of Crossroads asked for a police escort after their car , carrying four occupants, including two children, was stoned. One of the children was injured. We have blurred the faces to prevent identification of the injured child. (Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp)
A family's damaged vehicle after driving through a
A family that drove through Nyanga from Philippi on Monday amid the taxi strike sustained injuries and their car was damaged. A child in the back seat of the vehicle was seen bleeding.

A covered dead body lying on the N2 highway
One person was killed in Airport Approach Road when a motorist opened fire after stones were hurled at his vehicle.
Bertram Malgas/News24
Scenes from Borcherd's Quarry Road where a man was
A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Borcherds Quarry Road. According to unconfirmed reports, the assailants allegedly burnt his vehicle.
Bertram Malgas/News24
Fire and rescue services on the scene where a bus
Fire and rescue services officials on the scene after a bus was set alight during the taxi strike.
Bertram Malgas/News24
Fire and rescue services on the scene where a bus
Fire and rescue services officials on the scene after a bus was set alight during the taxi strike.
Bertram Malgas/News24
The wreckage of the burnt buses are being removed
The wreckage of burnt buses is removed from the N2.
Bertram Malgas/News24
The wreckage of the burnt buses are being removed
The wreckage of the burnt buses being removed from the N2.
Bertram Malgas/News24
A police Nyala parked at the entrance to Nyanga.
Police are monitoring the situation. This Nyala was at the entrance to Nyanga at 08:05 on Monday.
Bertram Malgas
Members of the community stand along to roadside a
Members of the community stand along the road at the entrance to Nyanga.
Bertram Malgas/News24
A deserted taxi stop in Eerste River
The usually bustling taxi stop in Van Riebeeck Road in Eerste River was practically deserted at around 08:20.
A photograph of a parked Golden Arrow bus and MyCi
Golden Arrow and MyCiTi bus services are going as far as this stop at Potsdam (near the Killarney race track) for local, CBD and Koeberg Road stops.
Jenni Evans/News24
Law enforcement vehicles on the N2 outbound near B
The N2 to Cape Town International Airport ws blocked after buses were torched in Borcherds Quarry Road.
Bertram Malgas/News24
An empty Cape Town Station Deck
The Cape Town Station Deck was empty as taxi drivers continued to strike.
Bertram Malgas/News24
A vandalised bus parked at the Town Centre terminu
A vandalised bus parked at the Town Centre terminus in Mitchells Plain. The driver says his vehicle came under attack on Jakes Gerwel Drive this morning.
Tammy Petersen/News24

A family's damaged car
A family who drove through Nyanga from Phillipi on Monday amid the taxi strike was injured and their car damaged. A child in the backseat of the vehicle was seen bleeding.
News24/Bertram Malgas

