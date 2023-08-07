GALLERY | Taxi strike: Chaos and mayhem as protesters run rampant in parts of Cape Town

The Cape Town taxi strike entered its fifth day on Monday after talks between the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government broke down on Sunday.



Widespread public violence related to the strike was reported across the city and at least two people were shot dead on Monday. Golden Arrow buses, private and municipal vehicles have been burnt.

FOLLOW LIVE | Several Cape Town clinics close as taxi strike blocks health workers from commuting

