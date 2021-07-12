4h ago

GALLERY | #ZumaUnrest: Looting, lawlessness escalate as rioting swells across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Law enforcement agencies in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have had their hands full as rioters loot stores and leave a trail of destruction in their wake.

More than 200 people have been arrested across both provinces. 

It is believed that the violence is linked to #FreeZuma protests which began in KwaZulu-Natal last week following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma handed himself over at the Estcourt Correctional Services in dramatic fashion last week following his jail sentence - of 15 months - for contempt of court.

Since his arrest, pockets of violence have been reported across most of KwaZulu-Natal, with sporadic instances being reported in Gauteng.

On Monday, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed to News24 that soldiers would soon be out on the streets of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here are a couple of stills from the wake of the looting and the lawlessness that has gripped provinces in the name of the former president.
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Looters in the dis
Looters in the distance in Durban CBD. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Ransacked Shoprite
Ransacked Shoprite store in the Durban CBD. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

eThekwini metro police and rioters traded live gunfire on the N2 near the Westwood Mall in Durban, leaving one officer wounded, on Monday.

News24 reporter Kaveel Singh was on the scene, and witnessed cops shooting into an informal settlement that flanks the freeway.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Burnt car in the p
Burnt car in the parking lot of the burning factory in Sea Cow Lake area in Durban. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Looted Spar New Ge
Looted Spar New Germany in Durban. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Burnt out trucks o
Burnt out trucks on the road in Sea Cow Lake.(Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 12: Looted Studio88 st
Looted Studio88 store in the Durban CBD. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 11: A migrant au
A migrant auto workshop burns during protests in the Central Business District (CBD). (Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images)
Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 11: A burnt out
A burnt out car on Juwel St during protests in the Central Business District. (Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images)
Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images

(Images by Darren Stewart and Dino Loyd/Gallo Images)

