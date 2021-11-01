1h ago

Game-changing News24 Elections Forecaster set to provide voters with most accurate outcome projections

accreditation
Staff writer
A voter is processed at Portlands High School, Mitchells Plain, as elections kicked off on Monday.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

News24 will introduce a "game-changing" Elections Forecaster on Monday which will enable readers and voters to access the most up-to-date, mathematically accurate, and methodologically sound results forecasts available in South Africa.

Built by Media24 developers and engineers in collaboration with elections specialist Dawie Scholtz, the forecasting tool will be going live on Monday for readers to get a feel for what to expect.

Follow our forecast here: News24 elections forecaster 2021

The tool will give readers a breakdown of expected results in the country's metropolitan municipalities as well as the expected overall levels of support parties are likely to garner.

The forecaster will consist of a live national map denoting the different metros and will be updated based on a series of mathematical models developed by Scholtz and first used by News24 during the 2019 general election.

The models take into account a number of relevant factors, including historical results, voting patterns, and current turnout to project an expected result in a specific area.

Elections Forecaster

"We develop these forecasts by using live results as they come in and doing a demographic analysis of data and we essentially use the live results as 'samples' for the various demographics and use that to make a final projection," Scholtz explains.

He believes this is a "game-changer" for South African political coverage and that a forecasting model which can project the final results has never been used on such a scale in the country.

Adriaan Basson | The end of elite politics as we know it

"News24 readers will be able to see how the projections evolve in real time and will be able to see how the division of power in cities shape up."

The model's accuracy will improve as more data becomes available. Scholtz is based at News24's elections nerve centre at the national Results Operational Centre in Pretoria. "By the time we announce our first forecasts I'm confident it will be accurate. I think that by early on Tuesday morning we will be pretty certain about the outcomes," he says.

READ | Wet start to election day for Western Cape as IEC checks on high-risk voting stations

Pieter du Toit, assistant editor for in-depth news, says Scholtz is the best in the business and that the collaboration between him and Media24's engineers and developers puts News24's election coverage on another level. "We had a taste of how the forecasts could be used in 2019, and for this year's election we're going the whole hog and giving our readers exclusive insight into how the voting patterns are shifting, what it tells us about our country, and more importantly, we're going to share with them the likely final results earlier than anyone else."

News24 Elections Forecaster will go live on Monday and will be available on the app, mobile, and desktop.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021.
Read more on:
politicselections 2021
