Gang fears: KZN pupil dies after being stabbed, allegedly by another pupil

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Getty Images
  • A Folweni High School pupil died after he was stabbed, allegedly by a fellow pupil.
  • Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school in the Umlazi district on Monday.
  • According to Mshengu, the situation at the school is "volatile".

A high school pupil in Folweni, KwaZulu-Natal, died after he was stabbed, allegedly by a school mate, the education department has confirmed.

Following the incident, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the high school in the Umlazi district on Monday. 

"We visited Folweni High to deal with the situation, where learners have categorised themselves into different groups of gangster [sic]," said Mshengu.

"The situation has really become unstable at the school, because recently a former learner was killed by a learner of the school," he added.

He said that most learners at the school are now no longer able to attend school because they belong to different gangs. They are afraid to come to school because they are being threatened.

Mshengu described the situation as "volatile".

"Our schools will not be schools for people who have decided that coming to school is not for teaching and learning purposes, but for criminal activities," said Mshengu.

The department met with some of the learners who have joined the gangs.

They asked the learners to leave the school and come back with their parents.

"We want a commitment from the parents that should their children do anything that is against the code of conduct, the school will not hesitate to expel their children.

"We don't want a situation, where [the] majority of learners attend under fear, and even teachers are no longer safe."

