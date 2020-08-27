23m ago

Gang lays siege to family home, beats one to death before setting house on fire, killing 4 more

Malibongwe Dayimani
Building on fire.
Building on fire.
Tayfun Coskun, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Five relatives have died during a siege at their home in the Eastern Cape.
  • Four of them died in a fire started by the attackers, while another adult family member was killed with sharp objects on Wednesday.
  • The provincial police commissioner ordered the establishment of a task team to hunt down their killers.

Five family members were killed during a siege at their home in Phepheni location in Emaxesibeni, formerly Mount Ayliff. 

According to police, a group of unidentified suspects arrived at the house at 01:00 on Wednesday and called an occupant outside - they then killed him with sharp objects.

READ | Girl, 3, killed by bullet to head in suspected gang shooting at 'wrong' Cape Town house

The 55-year-old's body was found in the garden with multiple injuries.

The gang then set the house on fire in which four people, including children, were sleeping.  

They were all burnt to death, confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, was shocked and dismayed at the murders.

Kinana said the motive for the killing was still unknown. Police were investigating cases of murder and arson.

No arrests had been made at this stage, said Kinana.

Ntshinga had ordered the establishment of an integrated Task Team to prioritise the investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice, said Kinana.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, was asked to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10111.

Read more on:
eastern capecrime
