Gang of armed hijackers who posed as cops arrested in Joburg

Nicole McCain
Five people posing as police officers were arrested in Lanseria on Sunday.
  • An alleged gang of hijackers has been arrested in Lanseria, Johannesburg.
  • The five gang members allegedly posed as police officers to carry out armed robberies.
  • They were allegedly found with firearms, ammunition and police uniforms.

An alleged gang of hijackers, posing as police officers, has been arrested in Johannesburg.

The gang is believed to be responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng.

Five people were arrested in Lanseria on Sunday after they were found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and police uniforms.

"The suspects, aged 26 to 36, are linked with various cases where victims are robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The arrests were made after members of Crime Intelligence received information that a gang would be waiting at a petrol station "to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gunpoint", said Masondo.

READ | Ex-cop who resigned in 1993 arrested for fraud and pretending to be a Hawks Brigadier

"A team comprising members of the SAPS Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Crime Intelligence, West Rand Flying Squad, Tracker Connect, Vision Tactical, Guardmax Security, and BCI Security came together to intercept the suspects. As the team was keeping a close observation, they spotted a blue Mazda that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle and followed it until it stopped at the petrol station in Lanseria," said Masondo.

Officers searched the five occupants and the car, and found an unlicensed shotgun and pistol, ammunition, and police uniforms.

"[The] suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, impersonating police officers, and conspiracy to commit a crime," he said.

They are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
