48m ago

add bookmark

‘Gangster’ in dock following killing of alleged Americans leader outside Cape Town mosque

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Alleged gang leader Adenaan Cloete was shot dead outside a mosque in Wynberg on Friday.
  • Faizel Ovis appeared in court on one count of murder and two of attempted murder.
  • He was arrested in the early hours of Monday by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

An alleged gangster charged with gunning down three men outside a mosque in Wynberg is known to his victims, the local magistrate’s court heard on Wednesday.

Faizel Ovis, 32, is charged with the murder of alleged gang leader Adenaan Cloete and the attempted murder of two others, after bullets flew outside the place of worship on Friday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was charging that, when the three victims left the mosque at 13:40, they spotted a man who immediately made a call after laying eyes on them.

"Whilst getting into their vehicle, Ovis and his accomplice walked or ran towards the deceased and the complainants and fired several shots," he said.

READ | One in custody after Cape Town mosque shooting

Ntabazalila added that the accused was known to the victims – Ovis belongs to the Fancy Boys gang, while Cloete was said to be a leader of the Americans.

Ovis was arrested in the early hours of Monday when members of the Anti-Gang Unit carried out a tracing operation, which led them to an address in Heideveld.

His arrest came three days after the bloodbath at the corner of Mars and Park roads.

The case against Ovis was postponed to 9 November for a bail application.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that no further arrests had been made.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourtsgang violence
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
34% - 961 votes
No, I have deleted it
37% - 1051 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.87
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.27
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,778.80
+1.1%
Silver
22.92
+1.6%
Palladium
2,068.44
+0.9%
Platinum
1,022.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
83.42
-0.3%
Top 40
59,359
-0.2%
All Share
65,851
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,404
-1.0%
Industrial 25
83,124
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,078
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

3h ago

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo