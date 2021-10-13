‘Gangster’ in dock following killing of alleged Americans leader outside Cape Town mosque

Alleged gang leader Adenaan Cloete was shot dead outside a mosque in Wynberg on Friday.

Faizel Ovis appeared in court on one count of murder and two of attempted murder.

He was arrested in the early hours of Monday by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

An alleged gangster charged with gunning down three men outside a mosque in Wynberg is known to his victims, the local magistrate’s court heard on Wednesday.



Faizel Ovis, 32, is charged with the murder of alleged gang leader Adenaan Cloete and the attempted murder of two others, after bullets flew outside the place of worship on Friday.



Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was charging that, when the three victims left the mosque at 13:40, they spotted a man who immediately made a call after laying eyes on them.

"Whilst getting into their vehicle, Ovis and his accomplice walked or ran towards the deceased and the complainants and fired several shots," he said.

Ntabazalila added that the accused was known to the victims – Ovis belongs to the Fancy Boys gang, while Cloete was said to be a leader of the Americans.

Ovis was arrested in the early hours of Monday when members of the Anti-Gang Unit carried out a tracing operation, which led them to an address in Heideveld.

His arrest came three days after the bloodbath at the corner of Mars and Park roads.

The case against Ovis was postponed to 9 November for a bail application.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that no further arrests had been made.

