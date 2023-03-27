Garden Route community to file complaint with SAHRC after farmer allegedly fires gas gun at resident

An angry community will file a complaint with the SAHRC against a farmer who allegedly fired a gas gun at a resident.

The community of Groot Brakrivier in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, will approach the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after a resident was allegedly attacked by a local farmer earlier this month.



A community leader, Dawid Kamfer, of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa), told News24 the community demanded justice for Nico Roman, 41.

Roman was allegedly attacked in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter as he collected white, decorative stones for his garden.



According to Kamfer, the incident happened on 9 March.



The farmer, 50, allegedly asked Roman what he was doing on his property, to which he said he was collecting stones for his garden.



Kamfer alleged:

He said he was on his property, but the stones were outside. He asked him to come closer and shot him in the face with his gas pistol.

Roman opened a case at the local police station, but the man was only arrested much later.

Fortuin Michaels told News24 the organisation believed the man would not have been arrested had they not staged the sit-in. He said they had demanded to see a case number and had attended his court appearance.

A spokesperson for Western Cape police, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said the accused was arrested on 21 March.

He appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court the following day on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Michaels said: "It should be attempted murder."

He added that the community lived in fear of the man.

Kamfer said Icosa would escalate its grievance to the SAHRC for further investigation.

He said the family was traumatised.

The case will return to court on 2 May 2023.



