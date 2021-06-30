Garden Route suffers extensive damage as strong winds, rain batter Western Cape

Strong winds have caused damage to homes and infrastructure along the Garden Route.

Some areas of Oudtshoorn are without electricity after strong winds during the night.

A warning has been issued for strong winds in the interior of the province.

Heavy winds and rain caused power outages and significant damage in several Western Cape suburbs this week.



But it's not over because the cold and wet weather, which began on Sunday, is expected to persist throughout the week.

The worst damage was reported in the Garden Route.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said:

Several houses and structures were damaged all along the Garden Route district with multiple reports of roofs blown off in Sedgefield, George and Mossel Bay, and structural damages reported as far afield as Oudtshoorn and Hessequa.

"Across the same region, there have been reports of power outages and large numbers of trees that have blown over."



Orange Level 8 warning

Parts of the greater Oudtshoorn are experiencing sporadic power outages due to the strong winds on Tuesday night, the municipality said in a statement.

Gale force winds along the Garden Route have caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure overnight. The George Municipality says firefighters also attended to several veld fires, which have now been contained.



?? Supplied#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/91t5ONB9fC — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) June 30, 2021

"Our electricians, assisted by a contractor, are out to attend to the power faults. Areas that have been affected by power supply interruptions are Bridgton, Wesbank, Dysselsdorp and De Rust. Our electricians are attending to the incidents," the statement read.



It is expected to remain cold and wet until Sunday.

Bredell added:

Road users should be aware of rubble and trees that may be lying in roads across the province and are urged to drive slowly and carefully over the next few days. Municipalities will continue with mopping up operations during the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, The South African Weather Service (SAWS) upgraded its storm warning for the interior regions of the Western Cape to Orange Level 8, which means that severe winds are expected to continue into Thursday. The strong to gale-force north-westerly winds, with intense gusts (100-140km/h), can be expected over the interior of the province.



