Gardener, domestic worker and 2 others appear in court for allegedly killing elderly Gauteng man

A gardener, domestic worker and two others made their first appearance in court on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 78-year-old Gauteng man.

Micheal Chimangweni, 25, Amos Tembo, 28, Ronald Chikwoza, 42, and Juliana Chimamgani were arrested after the body of the 78-year-old was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

When the four suspects made their first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said the case would be rolled over to Friday as a translator would be available then.

"The accused will appear tomorrow as a translator will be present to ensure that all court proceedings are understood by the suspects," said Mkhasibe.

Chimamgani, draped in a blue patterned cloth from the waist down, appeared downcast and her eyes swollen, as she left the dock with her co-accused.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the man was reported missing by his tenant on 16 April after he had not seen him for a few days.

"Investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects," Masondo said.

Masondo said the man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on Tuesday.

The four suspects remain in custody and will appear in court again on Friday.

