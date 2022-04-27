1h ago

add bookmark

Gardener, domestic worker arrested after elderly man's body found in shallow grave in Joburg suburb

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, were arrested after the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta.
Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, were arrested after the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta.
Supplied

Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, were arrested after the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta, Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man was reported missing by his tenant on 16 April after he had not seen him for a few days.

"It was reported that the victim's car, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also not in the yard.

"Investigations revealed that the car was moving around Johannesburg and that the victim's bank cards were being used. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects," Masondo said.

ALSO READ | Four arrested after elderly woman's decomposing body discovered

He said the man’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on Tuesday. 

All four suspects were charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice, Masondo said.

They are expected to appear in Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8593 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.81
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,887.04
-1.0%
Silver
23.32
-0.8%
Palladium
2,212.17
+1.1%
Platinum
920.07
-0.5%
Brent Crude
104.99
+2.5%
Top 40
63,337
0.0%
All Share
70,264
0.0%
Resource 10
72,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,399
0.0%
Financial 15
16,273
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo