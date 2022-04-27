Gardener, domestic worker arrested after elderly man's body found in shallow grave in Joburg suburb

Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, were arrested after the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta, Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man was reported missing by his tenant on 16 April after he had not seen him for a few days.

"It was reported that the victim's car, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also not in the yard.

"Investigations revealed that the car was moving around Johannesburg and that the victim's bank cards were being used. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects," Masondo said.

He said the man’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on Tuesday.

All four suspects were charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice, Masondo said.

They are expected to appear in Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

