Gardener 'exonerates' wife, two suspects in murder of elderly Gauteng man buried in his garden

Zandile Khumalo
The Randburg Magistrate's court.
The Randburg Magistrate's court.
Gallo Images
  • One of the four people charged with the murder of an elderly Gauteng man told court that his three accused had nothing to do with it.
  • The man, his wife and two others are charged with the murder of Peter Dohibal.
  • The body of the 78-year-old man was found buried in his garden after he had been reported missing.

One of the people arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old man whose body was found buried in his garden, has told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that his three co-accused had nothing to do with the crime.

One of the co-accused is his wife - the couple used to work for the murdered Peter Dohibal at his Cresta home.

The four appeared before magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe on Friday.

Micheal Chimangweni, 25, Amos Tembo, 28, Ronald Chikwoza, 42, and Juliana Chimamgani, 38, have been charged with murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

During court proceedings, Chikwoza, who is Chimamgani's husband, told the court that his wife, Chimangweni and Tembo were not involved in "the matter".

"When the arrest was made, the other three suspects were also taken in and I would just like to notify the magistrate that they were not involved in the matter," said Chikwoza through an interpreter.

However, Chikwoza did not elaborate on this statement, nor did he reveal the names of those who were, in fact, involved in the murder.

READ | Gardener, domestic worker and 2 others appear in court for allegedly killing elderly Gauteng man

Present in court was Tembo's landlord - he's also the couple's landlord as they moved in with their four-year-old daughter two months ago.

Speaking to News24 outside court, the landlord, who declined to be named, said: "Having known Tembo for a very long time because he has lived with me for quite some time, it's hard to believe that he could have had a hand in all of this.

"Amos said he didn't kill the elderly man and for some reason I believe him."

The landlord "did not know much about" the couple.

During court proceedings, the couple's daughter sat outside the courtroom with a friend of Chimamgani's.

A Cresta resident, also in attendance at court, claimed to have know Chikwoza as he had worked for him for around 18 months.

"I've known him for a year-and-a-half. When our nanny was not around, Juliana would come over to help out and bring over her young daughter to come play with my daughter.

The resident said:

I don't think Ronald is capable of such to be honest.

The four suspects were arrested on Wednesday after Dohibal's body was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Dohibal was reported missing by his tenant on 16 April after he had not seen him for a few days.

"Investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects," Masondo said at the time.

READ | Gardener, domestic worker arrested after elderly man's body found in shallow grave in Joburg suburb

Masondo said Dohibal's body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on Tuesday.

The accused are all from Malawi.

When Mkhasibe asked if they were in possession of legal residency documents, they all confirmed that they were in possession of passports which had expired.

The accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance on 6 May for their bail application.


