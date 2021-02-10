Gas bottle explosion leads Stellenbosch cops to abalone cache worth nearly R1 million

An explosion at a Stellenbosch property has led police to a cache of abalone worth R900 000, as well as two suspected abalone poachers.

Officers responded to the explosion of a gas bottle at a house in Paradyskloof on Wednesday morning, confirmed police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"During the early hours of [Wednesday] morning at around 00:03, members of Stellenbosch police attended to an explosion of a gas bottle at a residence in Cynaroides Road, Paradyskloof. Upon their arrival, the fire brigade was busy gaining access to the house to extinguish the fire," he said.

The officers investigated the property, which is when they came across the "huge quantity of abalone", said Traut. The abalone is estimated to be worth around R900 000. Officers also found abalone drying equipment worth R60 000.

"Two Zimbabwean males, aged 23 and 26, were arrested for the illegal possession of abalone, while the Chinese man in whose name the property was leased is being sought. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Stellenbosch," said Traut.