23m ago

add bookmark

Gas bottle explosion leads Stellenbosch cops to abalone cache worth nearly R1 million

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two suspects were arrested after police found abalone worth around R 900 000 in a Stellenbosch house.
Two suspects were arrested after police found abalone worth around R 900 000 in a Stellenbosch house.
PHOTO: iStock

An explosion at a Stellenbosch property has led police to a cache of abalone worth R900 000, as well as two suspected abalone poachers.

Officers responded to the explosion of a gas bottle at a house in Paradyskloof on Wednesday morning, confirmed police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"During the early hours of [Wednesday] morning at around 00:03, members of Stellenbosch police attended to an explosion of a gas bottle at a residence in Cynaroides Road, Paradyskloof. Upon their arrival, the fire brigade was busy gaining access to the house to extinguish the fire," he said.

The officers investigated the property, which is when they came across the "huge quantity of abalone", said Traut. The abalone is estimated to be worth around R900 000. Officers also found abalone drying equipment worth R60 000.

"Two Zimbabwean males, aged 23 and 26, were arrested for the illegal possession of abalone, while the Chinese man in whose name the property was leased is being sought. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Stellenbosch," said Traut.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townpoachingcrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 524 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 665 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.73
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.11)
Gold
1842.00
(+0.34)
Silver
27.23
(+0.18)
Platinum
1229.00
(+4.74)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2350.00
(+2.12)
All Share
65962.61
(+1.23)
Top 40
60448.98
(+1.32)
Financial 15
12493.28
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
88572.24
(+0.72)
Resource 10
63762.39
(+2.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo