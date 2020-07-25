23m ago

add bookmark

Gas shortage in Western Cape should be resolved

Jenna Etheridge
iStock
  • Refinery issues and weather delays were behind a recent LPG shortage.
  • People on social media had complained of being unable to find gas for their stoves and heaters.
  • The energy department said there should no longer be a shortage.

The recent shortage of liquefied petroleum has (LPG) in the Western Cape was due to weather related and refinery issues, the energy department said.

Many had taken to social media to complain that they had been sent from pillar to post trying to find someone who would supply them with gas canisters.

They had been unable to use their gas heaters and stoves at the height of cold and wet weather.

The department told News24 the shortage had only been for a short period of time and was limited to domestic users.

"Firstly, [the] PetroSA refinery had experienced [a] challenge with a unit that produces LPG for the past two weeks. Secondly, LPG vessels were delayed due to bad weather last week," it said.

"The supply of LPG in Cape Town should be fine because the imports arrived at Saldanha on Monday and the PetroSA refinery unit that was on a shutdown is reported to be back online."

READ | Theft may cause fuel shortages

Commercial and industrial users were unlikely to have been impacted as they kept stock to mitigate supply disruptions.

Sunrise Energy, which owns and operates the LPG terminal at the Port of Saldanha, said bad weather had prevented the replenishment vessel from offloading LPG on 8 July.

"The storm we had experienced, we had waves in the entrance of 12.1 metres and higher," CEO Pieter Coetzee told News24.

"It was massive so the vessel could not come into the harbour and we experienced a weather delay. Unfortunately, those waves also damaged one of our mooring buoys but that was repaired very quickly."

He said they had all the spares to repair the damage, which was completed on 18 July.

"The terminal was then restocked to its maximum capacity of 5500MT, is 100 percent operational and is open for truck loading and transport. In fact, as many as 33 trucks are currently being loaded on a daily basis.

"As a result of the above, there is a full supply of LPG available in the Western Cape and any suggestion to the contrary is entirely false."

Some LPG stores had warned customers that their orders might be delayed as they attended to the backlog.

Related Links
6 children die in fireball as car, tanker collide in Pakistan
South Africa’s gas supplies to be restored ‘in next few days’
Oklahoma poised to allow nitrogen gas for executions
Read more on:
cape town
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6283 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4042 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

13m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo