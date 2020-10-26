27m ago

Gauteng: Alcohol worth R815 000 confiscated from night clubs

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A case of liquor. (file)
  • Police have confiscated alcohol worth R815 000 during raids on Sandton night clubs operating after the midnight curfew.
  • The operation O Kae Molao started in De Deur, Sedibeng on Saturday, 24 October.
  • Arrested suspects started appearing in different magistrate's courts in Gauteng from Monday.

Police have confiscated alcohol worth R815 000 during raids on Sandton night clubs that were operating after the midnight curfew on Sunday.

The raid by Police Minister Bheki Cele, South African Police Services (SAPS) officers, as well as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was part of the O Kae Molao operation that started in De Deur, Sedibeng, on Saturday, 24 October.

On Sunday, two night clubs were shut down in Sandton and Midrand after they were found to be operating after 00:00. 

WATCH | Lockdown: Bheki Cele, police raid Sandton nightclub open after midnight curfew

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that over 40 people were issued with fines under the contravention of the Disaster Management Act, while one person was arrested for possession of cocaine in Midrand.

"Liquor to the estimated value of R815 000 was confiscated from the night clubs," added Masondo.

Cele said the total disregard of the law will not be tolerated whether it is happening in townships, or in the most affluent corners of the country. 

"The regulations are clear that no nightclubs should be operational during Level One of the national lockdown; and there is still a curfew in place.

"Those who choose to go against these Regulations aimed at combating the spread of the Covid-19 virus will face the full might of the law," added Cele.

Meanwhile, police in Tshwane raided liquor outlets in Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch where five people were arrested for selling liquor without a licence. 

Johannesburg Mayor, Geoffrey Makhubo, described the operation as a well-thought-out effort to make Johannesburg a safer and livable city.

"As a City, we will not be deterred from acting against lawlessness because popular persons and influencers believe their entertainment establishments of choice are above the law," said Makhubo.

More than 60 suspects were arrested in West Rand and Ekurhuleni for driving while under the influence of alcohol, while other 560 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape, armed robbery, domestic violence related crimes, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of stolen motor vehicles, possession of stolen property, possession of gold bearing material, illegal mining, fraud and bribery, and possession of drugs. 

Masondo said that the arrested suspects started appearing in different magistrate's courts in Gauteng from Monday, 26 October 2020.

