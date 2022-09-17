29m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng ANC backs Ramaphosa for president, with Mashatile as his deputy

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Mashatile.
Paul Mashatile.
  • The ANC's Gauteng PEC has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president of the party and Paul Mashatile as his deputy.
  • Mashatile was described as "a towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality".
  • Three other names were submitted to the NEC for consideration for the new Gauteng Premier.

The Gauteng ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party president, while backing its longest-serving provincial chairperson and current treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, as deputy president.

Both were endorsed during a PEC meeting which took place on Friday ahead of the party's 55th elective conference in December.

Provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza described Mashatile as a "towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality and impeccable credentials".

READ | ANC PEC in Mpumalanga endorses Lamola for deputy president

Mashatile would be Ramaphosa's deputy, who was set to continue with the ANC's programme of organisational unity and renewal, he said.

"On the same token, the PEC further resolved to support the current ANC Limpopo chairperson Chupu Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson of the ANC, and former Gauteng deputy chairperson and current NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, for the position of the ANC deputy secretary-general," Nciza added.

Party leaders further agreed to submit three names to the national executive committee (NEC) for consideration for the new Gauteng premier. In order of preference, they are Panyaza Lesufi, Tasneem Motara, and Kedibone Diale.

Addressing coalitions in Gauteng, Nciza added that the PEC was working with regional structures and would continue engaging with other parties in all hung municipal councils in the province. 

"[We do this] to bring to an end the neoliberal agenda driven by the DA which has collapsed municipalities and brought service delivery to a standstill through rampant corruption, employment of unqualified whites in senior municipal offices, and prioritising affluent white suburbs at the expense of predominantly African and black areas."

The Gauteng decision follows the Mpumalanga ANC endorsing Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapaul mashatilegautengpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 6398 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 641 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
9% - 879 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
15% - 1351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,675.40
0.0%
Silver
19.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.00
0.0%
Platinum
910.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
60,014
-1.6%
All Share
66,584
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,433
-0.5%
Industrial 25
81,582
-2.3%
Financial 15
14,458
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo