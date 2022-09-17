Gauteng ANC backs Ramaphosa for president, with Mashatile as his deputy

The ANC's Gauteng PEC has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president of the party and Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

Mashatile was described as "a towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality".

Three other names were submitted to the NEC for consideration for the new Gauteng Premier.

The Gauteng ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party president, while backing its longest-serving provincial chairperson and current treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, as deputy president.

Both were endorsed during a PEC meeting which took place on Friday ahead of the party's 55th elective conference in December.



Provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza described Mashatile as a "towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality and impeccable credentials".



Mashatile would be Ramaphosa's deputy, who was set to continue with the ANC's programme of organisational unity and renewal, he said.



"On the same token, the PEC further resolved to support the current ANC Limpopo chairperson Chupu Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson of the ANC, and former Gauteng deputy chairperson and current NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, for the position of the ANC deputy secretary-general," Nciza added.

Party leaders further agreed to submit three names to the national executive committee (NEC) for consideration for the new Gauteng premier. In order of preference, they are Panyaza Lesufi, Tasneem Motara, and Kedibone Diale.



Addressing coalitions in Gauteng, Nciza added that the PEC was working with regional structures and would continue engaging with other parties in all hung municipal councils in the province.

"[We do this] to bring to an end the neoliberal agenda driven by the DA which has collapsed municipalities and brought service delivery to a standstill through rampant corruption, employment of unqualified whites in senior municipal offices, and prioritising affluent white suburbs at the expense of predominantly African and black areas."

The Gauteng decision follows the Mpumalanga ANC endorsing Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president.



