Gauteng ANC condemns vandalism at Chris Hani's memorial site amid rage over his killer's parole

The ANC in Gauteng condemned the vandalism at the Chris Hani memorial site in Ekurhuleni.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the incident was reported on Monday morning.

A spokesperson said the police were investigating the incident.

The ANC in Gauteng said it was saddened that the Chris Hani gravesite, memorial and the Walk of Remembrance in Ekurhuleni had been vandalised.

On Monday, the party said the vandalism at the site, which was at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg, happened during a difficult moment in South Africa's history, following the ruling of the Constitutional Court which ordered the release of his killer, Janusz Walus.

The ruling inspired the "collective rage" among South Africans who disagreed with it, said the party's spokesperson, Lesego Makhubela.

Makhubela said it would encourage further racial divisions and embolden those who regarded Walus as a hero.

He called on the Ekurhuleni municipality to protect the national heritage site and for the police to arrest those behind its destruction.

"The vandalism at the Chris Hani Memorial is not simply a case of destruction of infrastructure, but the destruction of protected national heritage that serves as both a site of memory and a resource for the preservation of an important component of our country's liberation history," said Makhubela.

Mzwandile Dlamini, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni, said the damage was reported on Monday morning, and that it had been referred to the metro police for investigation. Dlamini said the timing of the incident was concerning as it came after the apex court's ruling.





He said the vandalism would not erase the legacy of the ANC and SACP leader, who was assassinated in April 1993.

"Such incidents are extremely regrettable. The City is doing its best to preserve its rich heritage, but there seem to be people out there who are hellbent on ensuring this does not happen. Our people should take pride in such facilities, instead of destroying them," Dlamini said.



