1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng ANC condemns vandalism at Chris Hani's memorial site amid rage over his killer's parole

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The memorial site of the late SACP General Secretary, Chris Hani in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni has been vandalised.
The memorial site of the late SACP General Secretary, Chris Hani in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni has been vandalised.
City of Ekurhuleni
  • The ANC in Gauteng condemned the vandalism at the Chris Hani memorial site in Ekurhuleni.
  • The City of Ekurhuleni said the incident was reported on Monday morning.
  • A spokesperson said the police were investigating the incident.

The ANC in Gauteng said it was saddened that the Chris Hani gravesite, memorial and the Walk of Remembrance in Ekurhuleni had been vandalised. 

On Monday, the party said the vandalism at the site, which was at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg, happened during a difficult moment in South Africa's history, following the ruling of the Constitutional Court which ordered the release of his killer, Janusz Walus. 

The ruling inspired the "collective rage" among South Africans who disagreed with it, said the party's spokesperson, Lesego Makhubela.

Makhubela said it would encourage further racial divisions and embolden those who regarded Walus as a hero.

He called on the Ekurhuleni municipality to protect the national heritage site and for the police to arrest those behind its destruction. 

READ | Hani’s killer Janusz Walus must serve his sentence to the 'fullest' in South Africa - home affairs

"The vandalism at the Chris Hani Memorial is not simply a case of destruction of infrastructure, but the destruction of protected national heritage that serves as both a site of memory and a resource for the preservation of an important component of our country's liberation history," said Makhubela.

Mzwandile Dlamini, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni, said the damage was reported on Monday morning, and that it had been referred to the metro police for investigation. Dlamini said the timing of the incident was concerning as it came after the apex court's ruling.


He said the vandalism would not erase the legacy of the ANC and SACP leader, who was assassinated in April 1993. 

"Such incidents are extremely regrettable. The City is doing its best to preserve its rich heritage, but there seem to be people out there who are hellbent on ensuring this does not happen. Our people should take pride in such facilities, instead of destroying them," Dlamini said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chris hanigautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3233 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1438 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.77
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,741.82
-0.9%
Silver
20.95
-2.4%
Palladium
1,847.00
-0.5%
Platinum
992.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,994
+0.4%
All Share
73,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
70,795
-0.9%
Industrial 25
88,376
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,389
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo