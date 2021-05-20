45m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng ANC officials apologise for behaviour in viral video, deny that they tried to buy votes

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MMC for Community Safety in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
MMC for Community Safety in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko haveapologised for remarks made in a video which created the impression that they were trying to buy votes.
  • Masuku said her remarks were not directed at anybody.
  • Mazibuko apologised and said the remarks were not meant to make a mockery of voters.

Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, has apologised for two videos which created the impression that she was trying to buy votes during a local election campaign.

The videos have since gone viral on social media. In the videos, she can be seen standing next to Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko. Both are eating amanqina (chicken feet). Later, in another part of the videos, Masuku can be heard saying the words "for the sake of the vote" after buying food from a local vendor. A young boy can be seen staring at the ANC officials as they continuously carry on about having supported the " local economy". Mazibuko chants: "Local economy. Chicken feet are sold out. Local economy. They know they must vote for the ANC." Their location is unclear.

Masuku has since defended herself, saying the remarks were a reference to the long hours they spend carrying out campaign work, and were not in any way directed to voters. 

In a short apology, she explained that they made a quick stop for food after a long day participating in by-elections. She said the clip was not a true reflection of what had happened.

READ HERE | By-elections: Patriotic Alliance scores convincing victory over DA in Eldorado Park

"The clip has been cut and shows only bits and pieces without the full context. The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available," she said.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Masuku said the v
In an apology posted on Twitter, Masuku said the video was taken out of context. (Screengrab)

She added:

To an extent, where I asked Comrade Faith why the amanqina are red and she said they have chilli and I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try, we were really hungry and had been working throughout the day, going door-to-door, creating awareness on by-elections and the voting process. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologise for the misunderstanding.

Mazibuko also released a short apology in which she said her intentions were not to make a mockery of any voters.

"There is a video circulating on social media where am eating chicken feet... It is known that wherever I go, I buy food .. But I am sorry that there was a conversation that was unpleasant in that video. The purpose was to buy food because we were hungry and to support the community and not to buy votes. I am very sorry," she said

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe hasn't responded to News24's questions about the videos.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancfaith mazibukoloyiso masukugautengpolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1948 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
17% - 7604 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

9h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

9h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.11
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,873.86
+0.2%
Silver
27.83
+0.3%
Palladium
2,866.90
-0.2%
Platinum
1,206.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,065
+0.5%
All Share
66,106
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,440
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,807
+1.1%
Financial 15
12,699
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo