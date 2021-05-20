Gauteng ANC officials apologise for behaviour in viral video, deny that they tried to buy votes

Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko have apologised for remarks made in a video which created the impression that they were trying to buy votes.

Masuku said her remarks were not directed at anybody.

Mazibuko apologised and said the remarks were not meant to make a mockery of voters.

Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, has apologised for two videos which created the impression that she was trying to buy votes during a local election campaign.

The videos have since gone viral on social media. In the videos, she can be seen standing next to Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko. Both are eating amanqina (chicken feet). Later, in another part of the videos, Masuku can be heard saying the words "for the sake of the vote" after buying food from a local vendor. A young boy can be seen staring at the ANC officials as they continuously carry on about having supported the " local economy". Mazibuko chants: "Local economy. Chicken feet are sold out. Local economy. They know they must vote for the ANC." Their location is unclear.

Masuku has since defended herself, saying the remarks were a reference to the long hours they spend carrying out campaign work, and were not in any way directed to voters.

We made a quick stop for food because we were really hungry and had been working throughout the day doing door-to-door creating awareness on by-elections and the voting process. The clip has been cut and shows only bits and pieces without the full context. https://t.co/6MJdfJYJhF — Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021

In a short apology, she explained that they made a quick stop for food after a long day participating in by-elections. She said the clip was not a true reflection of what had happened.

"The clip has been cut and shows only bits and pieces without the full context. The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available," she said.

She added:

To an extent, where I asked Comrade Faith why the amanqina are red and she said they have chilli and I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try, we were really hungry and had been working throughout the day, going door-to-door, creating awareness on by-elections and the voting process. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologise for the misunderstanding.

Mazibuko also released a short apology in which she said her intentions were not to make a mockery of any voters.

1/2. Kune video circulating on social media, lapho ngidla amanqina during door to door yesterday.Kuyaziwa ukuthi lapho ngihamba khona ngithenga ukudla in the community to support local economy, amagwinya ke eyintandokazi yami. — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 20, 2021

"There is a video circulating on social media where am eating chicken feet... It is known that wherever I go, I buy food .. But I am sorry that there was a conversation that was unpleasant in that video. The purpose was to buy food because we were hungry and to support the community and not to buy votes. I am very sorry," she said

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe hasn't responded to News24's questions about the videos.