Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe takes special leave amid abuse probe by party

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe has been placed on special leave.

Khawe requested leave following a special ANC provincial executive committee meeting.

Khawe faces allegations of abuse, which have been made by his wife, Nthabeleng.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe will be probed by the ANC's national integrity commission following allegations of abuse, made by his wife.

Khawe asked the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) to be placed on special leave pending the probe into the gender-based violence (GBV) allegations.



The Gauteng ANC PEC held a special meeting on Tuesday and resolved to probe the allegations against Khawe.

Khawe's wife, Nthabeleng, alleges that he has continuously abused her, which has caused a strain on their marriage. She alleges that the abuse started shortly after they got married in 2020.

She has documented her story on social media and is said to be preparing for a divorce.

Khawe has denied the allegations and has requested leave while the matter is being investigated.

The Gauteng ANC PEC said it took GBV allegations seriously, adding that the matter should be investigated speedily.

It said the allegations had the potential to threaten the image of the ANC.

The ANC in the province said in a statement:

The PEC reaffirms the ANC's principled stance and policy position that GBV is a serious scourge and crime. It must be tackled wherever it occurs, and the ANC must take the lead in this battle to make our country a safe place for women and children.

The time frame of Khawe's leave will be determined by provincial ANC officials.



His role as provincial secretary will be taken over temporarily by ANC deputy provincial secretary Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko.

The provincial secretary's absence from official duties may put him in a precarious position. He is said to be interested in running for re-election in his current position at the provincial congress in June.

Khawe's wife has yet to lay criminal charges against him.

The ANC Women's League in Gauteng has thrown its weight behind Khawe's wife.

The ANC PEC said Nthabeleng would be afforded an opportunity to participate in the national integrity commission's investigation.



It said the process was not intended to interfere in any legal matter but was meant to ensure that she could give her side of the story.

News24 has been trying to get comment from Khawe since Monday. He has not responded to messages and phone calls. His comment will be added when received.



