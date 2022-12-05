5m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng ANC ward secretary accused of raping teen then offering her R100 to keep quiet

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC ward secretary is accused of rape.
An ANC ward secretary is accused of rape.
David Prado
  • A Gauteng ANC official appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for rape. 
  • It is alleged he lured a 16-year-old girl into his home before raping her. 
  • His case was postponed to 12 December for further investigation and a formal bail application.

An ANC ward official in Gauteng is standing accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and trying to buy her silence with R100. 

The 34-year-old, who is an ANC secretary in a ward north of Johannesburg, made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for rape.

According to police spokesperson Captain Tinyiko Mathebula, the man, who cannot be named before he has pleaded, allegedly lured the teenager into his place and raped her.

He said: He then allegedly gave her R100 in an effort to silence her. 

Mathebula added when the matter was brought to the police's attention, the suspect was swiftly arrested on Friday. 

The man appeared in court on Monday wearing an all-black ensemble of sweatpants and sweater. 

READ | Kidnappings doubled nationally: over 4 000 cases reported to police from July to September

He indicated to the magistrate he had a legal aid lawyer who would be representing him. 

His case was then postponed to 12 December for further investigation and a formal bail application. 

After court, family and friends flanked the politician's wife, who burst into tears.  

When News24 tried to approach her for comment, her friends and family said she was not in a state to talk about the case. 

"We will not be commenting on this issue," one woman said.

The girl's father said he found out about the incident when she confided in him on her birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the official's ward issued a statement saying it was in shock.

Its chairperson said while they respected the principle of innocent until proven guilty the ward's official position was to support the victim.

"The branch executive committee had agreed that the alleged perpetrator would immediately step aside as he has been officially charged," said the statement.

The chairperson encouraged ANC members, supporters, and the community to support the victims of violence against women and children. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1647 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2136 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Gold
1,792.14
-0.3%
Silver
22.80
-1.5%
Palladium
1,906.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,014.59
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,701
+0.7%
All Share
74,906
+0.8%
Resource 10
74,949
+1.3%
Industrial 25
91,639
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,694
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo