Gauteng and Western Cape offer free transport to vaccine sites

Gauteng and the Western Cape are offering those eligible for vaccines transport to vaccination sites.

The provinces are trying to increase vaccination rates.

Gauteng will also target grant pay-points to vaccinate recipients.

In an effort to increase the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations, provinces are trying out different incentives to get residents to vaccination sites to get their jabs.

Gauteng and the Western Cape are now offering people eligible to vaccinate, transport to vaccine sites. Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said mobile vaccination sites would start in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg metros from Monday.

Those eligible for the vaccine would be transported by bus from local pick-up points to local vaccination sites at no charge.

Mobile vaccination units would also visit South African Social Security Agency pay points to vaccinate social grant recipients eligible to get the vaccine.

Currently, vaccinations were open for people aged 50 and above. Those eligible need to take along their identity documents, drivers licence or an affidavit.

"The drive is aimed at assisting all eligible persons for vaccination to get vaccinated near their places of residence or work. All eligible persons are urged to make use of the opportunities created to get vaccinated," said spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

He stressed that public vaccination sites in Gauteng accepted walk-ins for those eligible:

Covid-19 vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe diseases, hospitalisations and deaths in the event of a delta variant infection. The Gauteng government would like to remind residents that each vaccination brings us one step closer to a better future and to the things we miss.

The Western Cape would be paying particular attention to rural areas to maintain "equity, fairness and accessibility of vaccines for all citizens".

The province received 191 880 Pfizer vaccines on 25 June and 26 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for education department staff. So far, 461 233 people in the province have been vaccinated.

"To balance the previous relatively lower vaccines availability in rural areas, we have boosted our supply of vaccines to rural areas. Of the total vaccines received to date, 34.2% (175 487) have been provided to rural areas. This allocation will further increase in the weeks to come," the Western Cape health department said in a statement.

The department was also increasing vaccination sites in rural areas. There would now be 115 public sites and 14 private sites dedicated to people in rural areas.

They would also offer on-site registrations, transport to vaccination sites in some areas and door-to-door registration drives.

"With the additional mechanisms put in place to enhance registration and vaccine uptake, we encourage the citizens to make use of this support so we can reach as many people as possible."