Gauteng boy drowns during school trip

A Grade 6 pupil has drowned in a swimming pool while on a school trip.



Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the boy from Refalotse Primary School in Winterveld died at a resort on Friday.

"Upon arrival, learners were assembled for a formal ceremony and proceeded to have lunch thereafter. After lunch, the learners changed into their swimwear to go play at the swimming pools under the supervision of educators and parents."

They were then told the boy was unresponsive in one of the swimming pools.

"The educators are reported to have immediately removed the learner from the swimming pool and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and police to respond accordingly."

Paramedics certified him dead on the scene.

Chiloane said police were investigating.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our learners. We extend our deepest condolences to the learner's family and the school community at large."

Chiloane will visit the school on Tuesday morning.



